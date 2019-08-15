



It’s a party in the U.S.A! Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter have returned from their cozy Italian vacation, as they were spotted in L.A. together on Wednesday, August 14.

The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” songstress, 26, could be seen driving the blogger, 30, around in photos obtained by TMZ. Cyrus and Carter both appeared low-key with the singer in a gray T-shirt and Carter sporting sunglasses.

Cyrus and Carter were spotted packing on the PDA in Italy on Saturday, August 10, the same day Us Weekly confirmed the Hannah Montana alum and husband Liam Hemsworth split after eight months of marriage. A source later told Us it was Cyrus who ultimately pulled the plug on their relationship.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Cyrus told Us in a statement. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Cyrus posted a cryptic quote about change the following day, while the Hunger Games actor, 29, shared a message to fans about the split on Monday, August 12.

“Hi all Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” the actor captioned a photo of a sunset. “This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.”

An insider added to Us: “Liam is really sad about the breakup. His family has been taking care of him, and he’s been leaning on Chris throughout his trip to Australia.”

Carter, meanwhile, split from ex Brody Jenner earlier this month, with a source telling Us the twosome were never legally married as they failed to obtain a U.S. marriage license ahead of their Indonesia ceremony.

“Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate,” the Hills: New Beginnings stars’ rep Scott Newman told Us in a statement at the time. “They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.”

Carter and Cyrus actually bonded over their previous relationships. “Her and Miley became close within the past few weeks because they connected over their breakups and leaned on each other,” a source explained to Us.

