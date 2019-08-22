Brody Jenner kicked off his 36th year of life with an all-out birthday celebration on Wednesday, August 21.

The Hills: New Beginnings star kicked off his night at TAO restaurant in Los Angeles alongside his new love interest, Josie Canseco, his mom, Linda Thompson, and brother Brandon Jenner.

Later on, Brody and the Playboy model, 22, arrived at Warwick nightclub around midnight, an insider tells Us Weekly, noting that the twosome went straight to a VIP table surrounding the DJ booth at the front of the club. The reality star even got up and deejayed a few songs.

The pair looked flirty throughout their time at Warwick. “Brody and Josie were seen with their arms around each other, whispering in each others’ ears and kissing,” the source adds. “Brody was smiling and looked happy.”

Brody was gifted with multiple cakes and bottles of champagne at the bash. “Brody and Josie were seen making out to the song ‘Wonderwall,’” the insider tells Us. “He was sitting and she stood facing him with her arms around his shoulders.”

Earlier this month, Us confirmed that Brody and his ex Kaitlynn Carter split one year after they wed in Indonesia, with a source revealing that the two were never legally married as they did not obtain a U.S. marriage license.

Carter, meanwhile, has seemingly since moved on with Miley Cyrus, who recently split from her husband of nearly eight months, Liam Hemsworth. After photos of the duo making out in Italy surfaced, Brody took to Instagram to address the hate social media users threw Carter’s way.

“There is far too much negativity being directed at someone who I love and care about very much. I feel the need to set the story straight,” he wrote in an Instagram post on Friday, August 16. “Kaitlynn and I have been best friends for 6 years, and we continue to be. We, like many others before us and many after us, grew in different directions over those same 6 years.”

The blogger, 30, and the “Slide Away” songstress, 26, gifted Brody a weed bouquet and gift box from Lowell Herb Co. for his birthday. That same day, the Hunger Games actor, 29, officially filed for divorce from Cyrus.

Scroll down to see photos from Brody’s birthday celebration!