



Kissing and telling! Mike Johnson and Demi Lovato may not have stepped out in public together but their romance is definitely heating up.

“We’ve gone on more than one date,” the Bachelorette alum, 31, told Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti on a new episode of their “Almost Famous” podcast. “I like her tattoos — we both have a lot of tattoos. Demi has more than me. And, uh, she kisses really well.”

The Air Force vet also explained that he was focusing on “getting to know her for her” and revealed he was thrilled that the Grammy nominee, 27 made the first move by posting on social media.

“I’m all about her too. She definitely was the aggressor, you know, I find it incredibly sexy,” Johnson shared. “I love that like, ‘Come at me. You want me, come at me.’ I want you, I’m [going to] come at you. I’m coming at her as well.”

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer first revealed her interest in Johnson during Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette, tweeting, “Mike, I accept your rose,” then later adding, “I’m right here, boo. My mom already loves you too.” Last month, Us Weekly confirmed the two have been casually dating.

“Demi and Mike’s relationship isn’t anything serious,” a source exclusively told Us. “Now that Demi has had ample time to get her life back on track, particularly from a sobriety perspective, she is broadening her horizons and starting to put herself out there a bit more.”

Lovato finds Mike “funny and smart,” the insider continued. “He makes her laugh and is respectful of her boundaries. All of these qualities are very important and intriguing to Demi.”

The portfolio manager recently told Us what he admired about the pop star. “Once you get to know Demi and you really talk to her, she is literally such a down-to-earth person,” he revealed on September 19. “We’re both from Texas. We love getting tattoos, we love laughing. We’re goofy. We both love music. I’m just not blessed in that regard, but with the right music, I’m just happy.”

Additionally, the pair “have serious conversations,” the reality star shared. “The No. 1 thing I like about Demi is that when we had our first real conversation, she said, ‘Hey, this is how it is. Take it or leave it.’ For her to be that strong, powerful and upfront — wow!”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!