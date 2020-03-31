Together forever! Ben Higgins gushed about his fiancée, Jess Clarke, days after proposing to her.

“From my first date in the 8th grade to the moments leading up to me getting down on one knee it all led me to you,” Higgins, 31, wrote via Instagram on Monday, March 30, about his future bride.

The former Bachelor star opened up about asking Clarke, 24, to marry him on Friday, March 27, and giving him “the honor of being her partner for life.”

“I now officially have the most beautiful, kind hearted, supportive, well intentioned person to spend life with,” the Indiana native continued. “Our adventurous ride through life together is just starting @jessclarke_ !”

He added: “Let’s celebrate…but for now let’s stay home and isolate.”

The Colorado resident revealed that the proposal took place at the University of Mississippi graduate’s house in Tennessee “in her back yard with the help of her family.”

On Saturday, March 28, the former college athlete confirmed her engagement to the former reality TV star via Instagram.

“I don’t remember everything you said, but I know that I said yes,” Clarke wrote alongside a series of photos of Higgins popping the question. “I woke up in a dream today and I get to live this dream every day from now on.”

Us Weekly broke the news earlier on Saturday that the two were engaged after dating for more than a year.

The proposal came days after Higgins revealed that he and Clarke were self-quarantining together at his parents’ house in Colorado before driving to Franklin, Tennessee, to see her family.

“It’s been great,” Clarke told Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima during a March 23 episode of their “Fireside Chats” Instagram Live series “Group Date.”

She added: Anytime I get a week with [Ben] not doing anything is wonderful. We never get that.”

The Bachelor Live On Stage cohost told Us exclusively in January that he was “definitely” going to get down on one knee in 2020.

“I don’t think that’s a question,” he told Us on January 29. “Our relationship is healthy. I’m a better version of myself, a more free version of myself than I’ve been in a while.”