Gwen Stefani Sings ‘Happy Birthday’ to Boyfriend Blake Shelton

That’s amore. Gwen Stefani kicked off a weekend-long celebration of boyfriend Blake Shelton‘s birthday by singing to him as they enjoyed dinner with friends and family on Saturday, June 16.

The No Doubt singer, 48, documented the festivities on her Instagram Stories, and shared a video of herself serenading the country star as he was served a special dessert at a restaurant on Saturday.

“Happy Birthday, dear Blakey,” she could be heard singing as the camera panned around the table. She also shared a sweet selfie with Shelton with a white love heart drawn around them.

On Sunday, June 17, The Voice coach’s birthday celebration (he turns 42 on Monday, June 18) was combined with Father’s Day festivities with Stefani’s family.

Shelton could be seen giving his girlfriend’s father, Dennis Stefani, a kiss on the cheek as they tended to barbecuing duties together and he was also spotted singing and playing his guitar as well as goofing around with Stefani’s two youngest kids — Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 4 — with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

Stefani, who is kicking off her Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on June 27, told Ellen DeGeneres back in April that she thinks about marrying Shelton “all the time.”

“You know what, I love weddings,” she told the talk show host. “The kids love him, we love him, everybody loves him.”

The couple began dating in 2015 after Shelton divorced his wife, Miranda Lambert, and Stefani’s marriage to Rossdale ended.

“He was a friend to me when I needed a friend,” the “Make Me Like You” singer told Glamour in 2016 of Shelton after they bonded while working together on season 9 of The Voice.

