His and hers! Gwen Stefani and her beau, Blake Shelton, are getting quite comfortable in Las Vegas.

The couple arrived at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino and were welcomed with matching his and her white bathrobes with their first names stitched on them. “The Sweet Escape” singer, 48, shared a video to her Instagram Story on Friday, April 13, of their robes laid out on the bed and captioned it: “Vegas.”

The pair are in town for the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards, which will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Vegas on Sunday, April 15, and the country singer, 41, will be performing alongside Toby Keith. Stefani, 48, also recently announced that she is set to headline her own Las Vegas residency, titled Gwen Stefani — Just a Girl, starting in June.

“To be able to do a show in Vegas is such an incredible honor. Growing up in Anaheim, California, I could never have imagined one day having my own Vegas residency,” Stefani said in a statement on Tuesday, April 10. “I have been so fortunate to tour throughout my career, but to create a show for Vegas is something I’ve never experienced and I can’t wait.”

“Gwen is getting really into it and is really excited for it,” an insider close to the singer told Us. The source added: “She is in full planning mood – she’s picking the set list, stage design and costumes.”

The Voice judges began dating in 2015 and have been very vocal about their love for one another. Shelton recently took to Instagram with a photo of their trip to his hometown of Oklahoma with an adorable message: “Hey @gwenstefani it’s official… with your arrowhead finding eye you are now an adopted Okie!!! Side note: I love you pretty girl… #truth,” he wrote.

Stefani — who shares three sons with ex Gavin Rossdale: Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 4 — dropped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, April 10, and revealed that even though they’re not planning to get married at the moment, she does have thoughts about it.

“You know what, I love weddings. The kids love him, we love him, everybody loves him,” Stefani said, and DeGeneres replied: “Just think about it.”

The singer gushed: “I do, I think about it all the time.”

Gwen Stefani — Just a Girl is set to begin on Wednesday, June 27, at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

