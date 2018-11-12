Gwen Stefani isn’t “Just a Girl” to Blake Shelton! The duo packed on the PDA at the 2018 People’s Choice Awards, and their Voice colleague Carson Daly told the crowd the couple were “gonna get a room.”

Shelton, 42, took the PCAs stage when The Voice won the Competition Show of 2018 category at the event on Sunday, November 11 — beating out America’s Got Talent, Big Brother, Ellen’s Game of Games and RuPaul’s Drag Race — and he and Daly, 45, accepted the award.

When the host of The Voice pointed out that Stefani was in the audience, Shelton said, “My all-time favorite coach on The Voice … I love her!” (Shelton has served as a Voice coach for all 15 seasons of the NBC hit; Stefani did so for seasons 7, 9 and 12.)

“You wanna come up?” Daly asked the No Doubt singer. “Come up and say a few [words]. Come on up!”

The former TRL host then got the audience to shout “Gwen! Gwen! Gwen!” and Stefani joined the guys on stage, embracing Shelton as he planted a kiss on her cheek.

“Who would’ve thought that this country artist could land one of my oldest friends in the music business?” Daly observed as the couple laughed.

“Oh my God, I’m so excited to be with Blake Shelton!” Stefani told the crowd.

Daly then quipped that Shelton and Stefani were “gonna get a room” once they left the stage.

The duo first went public with their relationship in November 2015 following the ends of their respective marriages: Shelton and second wife Miranda Lambert had finalized their divorce that July, and Stefani had filed for divorce from husband Gavin Rossdale that August.

Stefani and Rossdale, 53, have three sons together: Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, 4.

