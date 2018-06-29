There’s no doubt she’s in love! Support isn’t the only thing Gwen Stefani is receiving from boyfriend Blake Shelton as she begins her Just a Girl residency in Las Vegas — she’s also getting a lot of PDA.

The 48-year-old “Hollaback Girl” songstress couldn’t help but show off a series of post-show pictures on Instagram on Thursday, June 28, that showed her kissing the 42-year-old country crooner in her dressing room.

The blonde beauty simply captioned the pics with the heart and praying hands emojis along with the hashtags “#vegas” and “#justagirl.” In the first picture, the couple are embraced in a full-on kiss, meanwhile, the next few shots show her puckering up as her beau looks at her adoringly.

“Got to do some red carpet w this guy @blakeshelton gx #vegas #justagirl,” she later wrote alongside a professional picture of the two that shows her hand sweetly placed on his chest where her head rests.

Prior to her big debut at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Wednesday, June 27, Stefani captured some sweet behind-the-scenes moments of Shelton with two of her sons. (Stefani shares three boys — Kingston, 12, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 4, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.)

An onlooker at the show told Us that that Shelton held Apollo on his lap throughout the entire night. “It was the sweetest thing ever,” the eyewitness said. “[Blake] looked like a total father figure to him. He is so smitten with Apollo, and Apollo seemed just obsessed with him. They all seem very much like a family. … [Apollo] was taking some of his snacks and feeding Blake. It was adorable.”

During the show, Stefani made many nods to her relationship with Shelton, even gesturing to him while singing the lyric, “You seem like you’d be a good dad,” while she performed No Doubt’s “A Simple Kind of Life.”

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that Stefani and Shelton were dating in November 2015.

