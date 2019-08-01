



Off the market! The Beverly Hills mansion that Gwen Stefani once shared with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, has finally sold. The sale comes at a loss, however, as it was bought below the listing’s original asking price.

“Gwen’s mansion has finally sold for under $25 million,” a source exclusively reveals to Us Weekly. “A lot of money was put into the mansion by Gwen over the years. The house had been originally listed for $45 million.”

Stefani, 49, and Rossdale, 53, bought the California-based estate in 2006. The former couple, who were legally married from September 2002 to April 2016, put the mansion up for sale in January 2017. According to Trulia, fellow A-lister Jennifer Lopez resided in the home from 2000 to 2004.

In June, the hilltop residence was relisted with a hefty price cut at $25 million with Jade Mills Estates, referring to it as The Summit. Stefani and Rossdale’s former house boasts seven bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms. It was built in 2003.

According to the Robb Report, the 15,500-square-foot estate’s interior was designed by Kelly Wearstler — a designer whose clientele includes stars such as Cameron Diaz. The source notes that “half” of the sale earnings will go to Rossdale.

Moving forward, the No Doubt frontwoman “is looking for a new house in the valley and will probably buy it” sometime soon with boyfriend Blake Shelton, the insider tells Us.

After Stefani and Rossdale announced their split in August 2015, and Us exclusively revealed three months later that the “Hollaback Girl” singer began dating her 43-year-old Voice colleague. Shelton was previously married to Kaynette Williams from 2003 to 2006 and Miranda Lambert from 2011 to 2015.

Stefani shares sons Kingston, 13, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, 5, with Rossdale. A source told Us in June that the “I’ll Name the Dogs” crooner has an “extremely close” relationship with his girlfriend’s children.

“Blake loves getting dirty with the boys. They’re always playing basketball or running around,” the insider explained to Us. “They love it there because it’s just the five of them out on the land, hunting or hiking.”

With reporting by Jennifer Heger

