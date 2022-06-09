She’s done it again! Zendaya blessed fans with another jaw-dropping fashion moment when she attended the Time 100 Gala on Wednesday, June 8 in a stunning, vintage couture gown.

The Emmy-winning actress, 25, was a vision in the Bob Mackie design, which was first seen on the runway in 1998. The gown featured a geometric construction, consisting of sections in shades of turquoise and black. The bodice of the number was designed with a sweetheart neckline and was finalized with billowing skirt. Zendaya, who was dressed by her longtime stylist, Law Roach, accessorized with jewels from Bulgari. The Euphoria star has been an ambassador for the label since 2020. As for her glam, Zendaya complimented her dress with teal eyeshadow. She styled her hair bone-straight down her back.

Zendaya’s appearance at the gala comes after the Dune actress was named one of the most influential people of 2022 by the magazine. The multifaceted celebrity graced the cover of the publication’s June issue in a breathtaking, red bow-adorned dress.

In addition to Zendaya, Time‘s list included Amanda Seyfried, Quinta Brunson, Jazmine Sullivan and Mary J. Blige. Seyfried, 36, nailed evening wear in a black, high-low Carolina Herrera dress. She paired the look with pointed toe pumps and styled her hair in a sleek updo.

Sullivan, 35, went for a daring white Hanifa dress that featured a high slit. The “On It” singer pulled the look together with sheer black tights and black heels. Brunson, 32, popped in a ravishing purple gown. The look was made with a dramatic one shoulder and a figure-hugging skirt.

Blige, 51, stole the show in a whimsical Gaurav Gupta dress. The ensemble featured a waterfall-like effect at the sleeve and cutouts at the waist.

The men also put their best foot forward. Simu Liu, who also made the list, dazzled in a cobalt blue suit. Andrew Garfield, who was nominated for the Time honor by Martin Scorsese, looked dapper in a classic black Gucci tuxedo. Dwyane Wade — a 2020 Time 100 list member — attended the event in a cool grey Fear of God suit.

Each year, Time honors the most influential people in the world with a celebration. This year’s event will be televised on June 12 at 8 p.m. ET. Other honorees include stars Pete Davidson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Channing Tatum, Ariana DeBose as well as President Joe Biden and activists Mia Mottley and Chris Smalls.

