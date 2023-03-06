Ladies and gentlemen, Zendaya! The actress was a must-see at the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday, March 6.

The Euphoria star showed Us her wild side at the fall/winter preview in an animal print ensemble. The look included a tiger print blazer, which she wore open to show off a black bra. Zendaya paired the outerwear piece with coordinating shorts and a black belt.

The Dune actress kept the jungle theme going with her footwear, completing the outfit with a pair of knee-high boots that matched the pattern of her jacket and bottoms. Zendaya accessorized with dainty necklaces and wore her brunette lob in bouncy curls.

At the show, the Malcolm & Marie star was all smiles as she posed with designer Nicolas Ghesquiere and Pharrell Williams. The “Happy” singer, 49, was named artistic director of menswear for Louis Vuitton last month, succeeding the late Virgil Abloh.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“I am glad to welcome Pharrell back home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton, as our new men’s creative director,” Pietro Beccari, Louis Vuitton’s chairman and CEO, said in a statement via Instagram on February 14. “His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter.”

Abloh held the position until his death at age 41 in November 2021. The Chicago native, who passed away following a private battle with cancer, joined the fashion house in 2018. With the label, Abloh unveiled nine collections, all of which featured vibrant bags, sweaters and more that reimagined Louis Vuitton’s classic designs.

Like Zendaya’s outfit, Louis Vuitton’s Monday runway was filled with vibrant designs. The fashion house, which hosted its presentation at the Musée d’Orsay, paid homage to classic French style, unveiling wool suits, fur blazers, cutout coats, embroidered cardigans and more.

Prior to her Paris Fashion Week appearance, Zendaya turned heads at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 26. She looked like a walking bouquet in a baby pink Valentino gown that was adorned with roses. The strapless number also featured a corset bodice.

One day earlier, she attended the the NAACP Image Awards, marking her red carpet return after skipping the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards.

On the February 25 carpet, she wore a striking green and black strapless gown with a plunging neckline by Atelier Versace Couture. She later slipped into a two-piece Prada design from 1993 to present an award on stage.