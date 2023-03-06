Work it! Florence Pugh turned a faux pas into a fashion statement during Paris Fashion Week.

The Don’t Worry Darling star, 27, attended Valentino’s fall/winter 2023 on Sunday, March 5, wearing a sheer skirt that exposed her underwear. The sexy garment was adorned with sequins and crystal embellishments at the hem. She paired the naked look with a cropped sweatshirt that featured a studded neckline.

Pugh accessorized with a sparkly silver clutch from the fashion house, several dainty bracelets and diamond earrings. For glam, the Little Women actress rocked warm eyeshadow, rosy cheeks and a pink lip. She had her hair styled in a spiky updo.

The Wonder star has become known for her see-through looks. For the 13th Governors Awards in Los Angeles in November 2022, Pugh showed off her toned physique in a translucent gown by Victoria Beckham. The floor-length number featured contrasting white fabric at the bodice and below her torso.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

She also turned up the heat in a barely-there outfit at Valentino’s spring/summer 2023 after-show dinner in October 2022. That night, she lit up the streets of France in a mesh skirt and a coordinating crop top. A month earlier, Pugh dazzled at the 79th Venice Film Festival in another completely sheer Valentino ensemble. She had all eyes on her as she twirled on the red carpet in the off-the-shoulder garment that featured a billowing skirt with a daring high slit.

Pugh’s most standout Valentino getup is perhaps the hot pink halter gown she wore to the label’s haute couture fashion show in July 2022. Though the whimsical number looked radiant on her, Pugh was criticized because her nipples were visible through the sheer fabric.

However, she didn’t let the trolls get her down. “Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn’t be a commentary on it. Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing,” the Hawkeye actress wrote via Instagram after the presentation, sharing her red carpet pics. “I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn’t before, during or even now after.”

She continued in her post: “What’s been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see. … It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be.”

“Thankfully, I’ve come to terms with the intricacies of my body that make me, me. I’m happy with all of the ‘flaws’ that I couldn’t bear to look at when I was 14,” the Malevolent star added.