Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There are all sorts of pains that come with not getting the right width of shoe. Firstly, you wait for it to come in the mail, excited about what you got, just to end up disappointed. Then, on top of that, you have to go through the process of returning (which none of Us want to do). So to help you avoid all of the hassle, we’ve sifted through the internet to help you find sandals that’ll fit both wide and narrow feet just right.

Below, we’ve rounded up 17 stylish sandals that’ll seamlessly transition from spring to summer and can fit both wide and narrow foot sizes. We’ve got tons of options on our list, whether you’re needing an everyday pair to wear around the house, a pair for the beach or even dressier pairs to wear to work. From ultra-comfortable pairs with extra support to ones that’ll match with all of your outfits, we’ve got something for you in our lineup below — and our picks start at just $14.

1. Cork and Cushioning: Not only do these sandals provide a cozy cushion for your feet to sink into, they also feature belted, adjustable straps that can cater to the size of each foot — was $50, now $30!

2. We Love Wedges: Perfect for wearing with skirts or dresses on spring and summer days, these espadrille sandals have a cute design that features a woven sole, a heel strap and a suede upper — $41!

3. A Bestseller! With a simple slip-on design, belted upper and suede material, we can see why these sandals are an Amazon bestseller — was $50, now $30!

4. Very Viral: Yes, these are the cloud cushion sandals you’ve likely seen all over the internet thanks to their easy slip-on design and comfortable footbed — was $26, now $20!

5. Easy Espadrilles: Made with stretchy upper straps, these sandals are able to cater to a variety of foot sizes — was $65, now $40!

6. Make It Memory Foam: Not only do these sandals have a cozy memory foam sole for comfortable walking, they also have an incredibly stylish woven design — was $60, now $35!

7. Slip-On Strappys: These slip-on strappy sandals come in a variety of chic colors including gold, tan and black — $40!

8. Cue the Crocs: If you’re already a Croc lover, you’ll definitely want to check out these thong sandals that make for a great everyday shoe — was $45, now $40!

9. Extra Wide: These sandals were made for those with extra wide feet, but they still have a chic upper style that interconnects at the top — $42!

10. A-Plus Arch Support: Beyond just having great arch support for the feet, these sandals from KuaiLu also feature memory foam yoga padding and a flexible cloth strap — was $30, now $14!

11. Dress It Up! These sandals are perfect for pairing with a fancier dress for a wedding, but also with jeans for a date night — $28!

12. Beautifully Braided: If you love corkbed sandals but want a more unique style, consider this pair that has a beautiful braid on the upper — was $50, now $30!

13. Simple Slip-Ons: A versatile pick, these sandals can be dressed up with a skirt but also down with jeans — was $40, now $30!

14. Do It Designer: Designer shoe lovers need to check out these Sam Edelman sandals from Nordstrom that feature a chic cutout design, a croc sole and several stylish color options — $120!

15. Sporty Chic: More than just having a sportier style, these slip-on sandals have a large and supportive upper that comfortably holds your foot in place — was $65, now $45!

16. Recovery Technology: The Oofos Ooahh Slides have a patented footbed that absorbs up to 37% more impact than other footwear — $60!

17. Beach Babes: From linen pants to flowy skirts to crochet cover-ups, these chic sandals will pair brilliantly with everything— $29!