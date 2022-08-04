Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Have you ever taken some fashion for granted? We think back to the cute claw clips we let sit in our drawers for years and years, to the oversized hoodies we used to think were simply too big, to the wide leg jeans we originally pushed aside because they weren’t skinnies. Sometimes, it takes a little while for a piece to truly have its moment in the sun — but when it comes, it unmistakably shines!

That’s exactly what’s happening with white tank tops right now. Yes, we’ve always owned them, but we’ve always seen them as basics — something to put on when we just need a layer that won’t get in the way. Now, however, thanks to people like Duchess Kate, they’ve become style statements!

Get the Verdusa Casual Square Neck Sleeveless Slim Tank Top for just $22 at Amazon! P​​lease note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 4, 2022, but are subject to change.

Duchess Kate attended the Commonwealth Games at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre on Tuesday, August 2 with husband Prince William and their daughter Princess Charlotte. She wore a white Alexander McQueen blazer and matching pants, but it was the simple white tank top peeking out from underneath that caught our attention!

The white tank is being called “2022’s summer essential” by sites like Vogue, officially stepping out and proving itself as an absolute essential, not just a convenient thing to own. Kate’s had a scooping, squared-off neckline — so you know we went out and found something super similar!

Get the Verdusa Casual Square Neck Sleeveless Slim Tank Top for just $22 at Amazon! P​​lease note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 4, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Verdusa tank is made with super soft fabric, offering some nice stretch. It has a low square neckline like Kate’s, and it also has wide, comfy straps that offer enough room for bra straps to sit underneath. While some may think of the square neckline and wide straps as subtle, simple details, they actually really elevate this piece, adding to its versatility!

This top can be paired with designer trousers just like the Duchess of Cambridge — or you can tuck it into jeans, shorts, skirts and more. It can be dressed up, down and all around. It even comes in 13 other colors as well, so if you’re loving the white, feel free to grab a second or third shade as well!

Get the Verdusa Casual Square Neck Sleeveless Slim Tank Top for just $22 at Amazon! P​​lease note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 4, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Verdusa here and check out more white tank tops here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for more? Check out some of our other favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!