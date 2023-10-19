Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’ve scrolled through social media or kept up with health and wellness podcasts recently, you’re probably familiar with the rise in conversations surrounding gut health. Essentially, the gut microbiome plays a key role in many aspects of overall health, including digestion and supporting the immune system. When there’s an unhealthy balance of bacteria found in the gut, it often results in food intolerances, skin irritation and fatigue — all pesky problems none of Us want to deal with. If you’re looking for a solution, adding supplements like probiotics to your routine can benefit women significantly.

Probiotics are formulated to provide various benefits. Some focus on immune support, but at the same time, others target digestive and vaginal health in the process. There are different strains and forms of probiotics too. Along with daily-use supplements, you can find probiotics in foods like yogurt and drinks like kombucha. It should come as no surprise, but Amazon has a bestselling probiotic which shoppers can’t get enough of.

Physician’s Choice Probiotics help combat occasional constipation, diarrhea, glass and bloating. It features ten diverse strains and 60 billion colony-forming units (CFU). CFUs account for the number of live and active microorganisms in one probiotic serving. This month-long set also features organic prebiotic fiber to stimulate the growth of healthy bacteria in the gut to make a lasting change!

If you’ve been suffering from a consistent upset stomach, severe bloating and gas, or noticed unintentional weight fluctuations, you may have compromised gut health. Consistent use of these probiotics stimulates the growth of good bacteria in the digestive system to maintain and improve gut integrity, reduce gas, improve mood and support memory and focus. Good news all right!

Best of all, taking probiotics is easy and breezy. You simply take one with the rest of your daily supplements. That’s it. Patience is necessary, as discovering how well supplements work on your body can take some time. Waiting up to six weeks is recommended to determine how well probiotics work for you. If you need another reason to try these probiotics, you can snag them for under $20. Plus, it features an easy-swallow capsule, much to shoppers’ delight online. One customer explained that they experienced “no discomfort following use,” which is ultimately all any individual trying probiotics could ask for. With over 108,000 ratings ringing in at an impressive 4.5 (out of 5), this is a strong choice for most curious consumers!

Whether you’re experiencing gut-related health woes or want preventative action, you may want to include probiotics in your lineup. As with all health-related supplements, remember to consult your doctor ahead of starting use!

Get the Physician's Choice Probiotics for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 19, 2023, but are subject to change.

