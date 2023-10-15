Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Here we go again, people — flu season is in full swing (which naturally means a slew of colds and other not-so-fun viruses lingering too). With that in mind, it’s time to take the necessary precautions to ensure your health is in tip-top shape ahead of the holiday season. You’re likely all caught up on your vaccinations and take the essential supplements to boost immunity, but what about when you’re on the go?

Hand sanitizers are the ultimate way to banish pesky germs which often lead to illness, but we’re so over COVID-era sanitizers which smelled like alcohol and dried out the skin. Thankfully, other options hydrate and deliver a light scent — enter the Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Spray!

Get the Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Spray, 3-Pack for just $30 at Amazon!

Celebrities like Kris Jenner and Naomi Campbell doubled up on Touchland at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the brand continues to gain support from notable names. Touchland has has even inked cool collaborations with K-Pop sensations BLACKPINK and the classic Smiley brand.

In case you were wondering what all the hype was all about, Touchland isn’t your average hand sanitizer. It contains 67% ethyl alcohol, surpassing the CDC’s 60% or above recommendations. It claims to kill 99% of illness-causing germs and bacteria. Touchland’s Power Mist is enriched with aloe vera and essential oils to moisturize your skin in the process. It also features a fantastic compact design to fit in mini bags. Yep, it’s Telfar-approved. The brand also boasts various scents, from fruity to botanical, to suit your preferred scent palette.

There’s no denying that shoppers are just as impressed with Touchland as Kris Jenner is. More than 3,400 reviewers have left 5-star reviews in support of this game-changing sanitizer. According to one shopper, the Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Spray “isn’t your ordinary hand sanitizer. It’s a touch of magic, a burst of joy and a dose of wellness in a sleek little bottle.”

Sounds like an all-around winner to Us! Are you looking for a new way to protect yourself this flu season? Make sure you nab this three-pack hand sanitizing set!

