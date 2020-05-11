You Can Now Order This Kris Jenner-Approved Sanitizer in 5 Amazing Scents

Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

Let’s get one thing straight. If a product is good enough for the one and only Kris Jenner, it’s good enough for Us. The iconic momager is always on top of the latest trend and when it comes to finding the best of the best, we know we can count on her. This time around? It’s all about the hand sanitizer!

If we had to say one thing to the Touchland Power Mist Hand Sanitizer, it would be, “You’re doing amazing, sweetie.” It’s true! Everything about this trusty hand sanitizer is just what we’ve been looking for. When Jenner posted a photo next to her very own sanitizing station from Touchland, we were sold — but the more we read, the more obsessed we were!

Pre-order the Touchland Power Mist Hand Sanitizer for just $12 at Revolve with free shipping!

Reviewers love this sanitizing mist, and it’s obvious why even just from seeing the sleek container. It’s expertly shaped to slip easily into your pants pocket, and its clean, modern design is the perfect match for the sanitizer inside. The container is a TSA-approved size too for all of you travelers out there!

Each bottle of this sanitizer contains 67% ethyl alcohol, easily meeting the CDC’s recommendations of 60% or above. It claims to kill 99.99% of illness-causing germs and bacteria, but it’s different from your typical alcohol-based sanitizer. First, it’s made with aloe vera and essential oils to keep your skin soft and moisturized. Second is that there is no alcohol scent to sting your nostrils. In fact, it comes in five scents, from fruity, to botanical, to totally neutral. Each one boasts its own bright and gorgeous color too!

This sanitizing spray is fast-evaporating so you won’t be walking around with wet or sticky residue on your hands all day. Simply spray two or three times, rub your hands together and move along with your day. Each container has enough sanitizer for 500 spritzes, so you’ll be set for a long time to come!

This Touchland sanitizer’s formula is tested by dermatologists and is cruelty-free and vegan. It’s also free of parabens and triclosan. It’s basically the sanitizer we’ve always dreamed of, even if we weren’t necessarily dreaming about sanitizer until a couple of months ago. Every scent is available for pre-order now, so make sure your name is one of the first on the list so you don’t miss out. The estimated delivery is June 10, 2020, and you won’t be charged until your order is shipped. Free shipping, free returns, no hassle, no worries!

