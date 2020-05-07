This No-Contact Forehead Thermometer Measures Temperature in 1 Second

Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

See tips and information from the CDC here.

It’s safe to say we’re all on pretty high alert right now when it comes to our health. While we might usually write off a tickle in our throat, a stuffy nose or fatigue as passing symptoms of a common cold or allergies — which they might just be — we want to be sure it’s not something more serious.

One way to check if something more could be going on with a loved one is by taking their temperature. A fever could be the main clue as to whether someone has a cold or the flu, for example, and is now a potential telling factor of the coronavirus. Now is not the time to be touching and bringing mouth thermometers to someone feeling under the weather though. You want to keep your distance whenever possible, which is why this no-contact thermometer is a must-have!

Get the ALICN Forehead Thermometer for just $85 at Amazon with free shipping! Get it as soon as May 14, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 7, 2020, but are subject to change.

This digital forehead thermometer is something we need right now, as noted by one five-star reviewer. Luckily, it ships out super fast — within 24 hours of your purchase! You could have it in as little as one week, which is impressive considering the shipping delays from so many top retailers right now.

If you’ve never used a no-contact thermometer before, here is how it works. It’s the easiest way to take a temperature, and it’s way faster than the traditional digital or even mercury versions you may be used to. All you have to do is point it at someone’s forehead — from a distance — and see what the clear LED screen on the back says. It uses a high-precision infrared sensor to measure temperature, and it claims to take just one second. No, that’s not an exaggeration!

Using this thermometer is a safe and hygienic method, as you won’t have to have any contact with someone feeling unwell. It’s battery-powered too, so you can take it anywhere. A bonus? It’s made to automatically turn off once you’re done using it so you don’t waste its power!

This thermometer is suitable for all ages and it can hold up to 32 measurements in its memory so you can accurately track temperature over time. Speaking of time, this is something you can make use of for throughout your life — but now is definitely the best time to buy!

