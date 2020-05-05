These Stretchy Masks From Amazon Are Designed to Fit Everyone’s Face Shape

Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

See tips and information from the CDC here.

It’s no secret that we don’t all have the same face shape — so naturally, certain masks will fit Us better than others. These days, it’s not a matter of which mask is more stylish or comfortable to wear (although that’s certainly a factor!). It’s primarily about locating a mask that can properly cover your face in order to provide the protection that you need while stepping outside.

Luckily, there may be a “one size fits all” solution! It’s true: We just discovered this pack of non-medical masks, all of which are made from a super-stretchy material that will cover the entire nose and mouth area, regardless of your face shape!

Get these Anti Air Dust Face Cover Masks with free shipping at Amazon! Get them as soon as May 13, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 5, but are subject to change.



These masks are made from a lightweight cotton material that shoppers say stretches out to fit “every shape.” If you have a wider jaw that requires increased coverage, this is a strong option to consider. The fabric is breathable, and it’s even suitable for wear while running, cycling or whatever type of outdoor exercise that you prefer!

These face masks are reusable, and you can easily hand-wash them with just a little detergent — or even antimicrobial soap and water. As a reminder, the CDC recommends that you wash your face covering as frequently as you use it. Of course, while in public, you must continue to maintain social distancing guidelines and stay at least six feet apart from others.

Keep a small stockpile for your daily needs, but share these masks with anyone in your community who may be in need! If you want an extra layer of protection, inserting a carbon filter into the mask can amp up its effectiveness and help keep small particles from coming into contact with your nose and mouth. Safety is the name of the game here, so it’s important that you’re prepared at all times. Don’t forget to sanitize your hands before and after putting your face mask on!

