Buying a reusable, non-medical face mask to wear outside obviously means that you don’t toss it in the trash after just one use. It’s an eco-friendly (not to mention wallet-friendly) way to protect yourself and others when going outside while adhering to the CDC’s recommendations, of course. But many of Us are wondering: In order to keep our masks as sanitary as possible, how often do we have to wash them and what’s the best way to do so?

Official guidelines state that you should be cleansing your mask regularly, which depends on the frequency it is being used. If you’re stepping out once per day for essential errands, then it’s safe to say that washing the mask daily is sufficient. The CDC states that machine-washing is a suitable method to clean your cloth mask, but if you don’t have easy access to a washing machine in your home, then hand-washing it in your sink with some detergent could work as well.

If you need to leave your home slightly more often and don’t have extra time to wash your mask right away, there are products on the market that can help you out. We should all be minimizing any excursions as much as possible, but if your place of employment is still open or a member of your family requires some form of assistance, this may be hard to do. In that case, you can use an antibacterial mist specifically meant to disinfect a variety of fabrics and other surfaces on the outer layer of a mask. Check out three products below that may be able to help you stay as safe and clean as possible!

This Coconut-Scented Antibacterial Mist

This spray contains just the right percentage of alcohol, and is meant to be used as a pillow mist and antibacterial travel companion. You can quickly spritz it on the outer part of your mask after coming back indoors, or before using it again in between deep cleans.

Get the Diva Stuff Anti-Bacterial Travelers Mist with free shipping for just $10, available at Amazon!

This All-Natural Protective Spray

This spray is comprised of oils extracted from the Buchu plant, which hails from South Africa and can reportedly be used to help kill germs. This topical spray may be used on your mask to enhance its protective powers, but regularly cleaning it in conjunction with this product is an absolute must.

Get the 3 in One Protection Anti-Viral All Natural Antiseptic Spray for just $15, available on Amazon!

This On-The-Go Alcohol-Based Sanitizer

If you’re not going to clean your face mask right after taking it off for some reason, you definitely need to wash your hands at the very least. Having a little hand sanitizer handy no matter where you are is the best way to make sure that you’re always protected.

Get the Amy's Bubbling Boutique Alcohol Hand Cleanser (4 ounce) for just $11, available on Amazon!

