This Non-Medical Mask on Amazon Is a Great Protective Face Covering

Since the CDC has officially recommended that we all wear a covering of some sort over our mouth and nose when going outside or entering a public space, people have taken this opportunity to get creative. After all, it’s obviously more important that we leave the medical-grade masks for frontline workers who need them most.

The importance of masks has been a hot-button issue in the media as of late, but as asymptomatic cases rise, everyone needs to take proper precautions. Now more than ever, it’s up to the rest of Us to find suitable alternatives to wear whenever it’s time to run an essential errand. If you don’t happen to have anything lying around the house that can function as a proper shield (many have been employing bandanas and other items typically reserved for festivals), then consider picking up this face mask today!

Get this 10pc Activated Carbon Filter Face Mask with free shipping for just $23, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as April 16, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 6, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Activated Carbon Filter Face Mask appears to have a substantial protective covering, and can serve as an effective alternative to purchasing one-time-use masks that first responders and medical personnel desperately need. If you order this set, you’ll receive two fabric masks as well as 10 filtration inserts — which gives you a double layer of protection. The outside layer is made from a cloth that’s able to filter micron-level dust, and the interior insert can filter pollutants, pollen allergens and other invisible elements found in the air that you may want to protect yourself from.

The mask includes a cold flow valve that can make breathing a great deal easier and more comfortable while wearing it outdoors, which is crucial if you’re planning on going for an extended walk. While the outer fabric layer can (and should) be cleaned, the insert is only meant to be used for a short period of time and replaced every one-to-two days. If you choose to purchase this option and use the masks frequently, you may have substantial defense for approximately two weeks. Of course, if you’re limiting your grocery store and pharmacy runs appropriately, these can last for longer.

A proper covering to keep yourself (and everyone else) safe is of the utmost importance right now — which is exactly why this mask, available now at Amazon, may be good to have around.

See more tips and information from the CDC here.

