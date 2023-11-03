21 Sleep and Loungewear Essentials to Win the Brisk Fall Season

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Heading outdoors for autumn-approved fun, like hiking and apple-picking, is always a blast. But when fall’s weather takes a turn for dreary and cold temps, most of Us decide to spend more time indoors. Whether binge-watching your favorite series all weekend or indulging in some self-care, wearing cozy fall essentials is a must! From pajamas, to robes and slippers, you can’t go wrong with plush, buttery-soft fabrics. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up fabulous finds from Amazon, Nordstrom and Revolve. Scroll ahead to check out our top picks!

Cozy Pajamas

1. Our Absolute Favorite: You’ll be the comfiest fashionista in this long-sleeve pajama set.

2. We Also Love: You’ll see double thanks this two-pack pajama set. Available in long and short-sleeve styles, each pajama set comes with contrasting options, like one striped set and one animal print set.

3. Pricey Pick: Pay the cost to sleep like a boss in this luxurious pajama set. It features a lightweight jersey fabric and chic feathers at the cuffs and hem!

4. Bonus: In case you were wondering, you can serve sophisticated vibes with sleepwear. These striped pajamas whisper quiet luxury.

5. Seeing Stars: There’s nothing like a two-piece pajama set to keep you warm during the fall. These celestial PJs feature a cotton fabric which won’t make you break out in late-night sweats.

6. Extra: These furry, long-sleeve pajamas are ideal as fall transitions into winter. You’ll be toasty-warm as you get your beauty rest!

Cozy Loungewear

7. Going Green: Autumn-approved shades are always a solid option. We can’t get enough of this set in mineral green, but honestly, all seven shades are major.

8. Chill Vibes Only: Relax and unwind in this thick and sumptuous set. The waffle texture adds an extra touch of comfort.

9. Lightweight Looks: If you tend to run a little warm, you may not prefer plush fabrics. This short-sleeve shirt and sweatpants set features lightweight fabric and an autumn-approved red wine hue.

10. Teddy Bear Two-Piece: This two-piece set feels like cuddles from the softest teddy bear, thanks to its flawless fleece fabric.

11. Shrinkage-Free: Few things feel worse than when your favorite items shrink after a few washes. This BareFoot Dreams shirt and pants set features a comfy, lightweight fabric that won’t shrink or pill.

12. Dark Pink Dream: Whether you’re headed to the couch or running errands, you’ll be at ease in this dark pink two-piece jogger set.

Cozy Robes

13. Cheetah Girls: This animal print robe from Ugg features a buttery-soft material that’s bound to win winter.

14. Shopper-Approved: If you’re looking for a robe which lives up to the hype, get your hands on this NY Threads Hooded Bathrobe. Nearly 40,000 shoppers have left glowing reviews, detailing how warm and comfortable this robe is.

15. Cozy Combo: We can’t stop raving about two-piece sets. This matching robe and dress combo is the ultimate lounge and sleepwear hybrid.

16. Lots of Dots: Love the feel of plush terry cloth? This warm Dusen Dusen robe features a buttery-soft material and an adorable red and cream dot pattern.

Cozy Slippers

17. Furget About It: Furry slippers are a must. Our top pick? These plush Parlovable slippers. Not only do they keep your feet warm, but they exude luxe vibes.

18. Cute Poofs: If you prefer comfort, these memory foam slippers will stay in rotation all fall. These velvety slippers feature a non-slip sole and an elegant puff!

19. All About Ugg: Ugg is synonymous with cozy footwear, so it’s only fitting the brand has one of the best slipper picks for the transitional seasons. The Cozetta Braid Genuine & Faux Shearling Slides feature a curly shearling bang and chunky foam outsole for added height.

20. Checkered Prints: These slippers are made for fashionistas who live for a textured print. The Cozy Sage and Cream Slippers from MIA featured a plush shearling fabric and checkered print that looks like the classic board game.

21. Splurge-Worthy: If you’re looking to splurge on a pair of comfy fall slippers, then head over to Revolve. Missoni Home’s luxurious Chandler Open Slipper are made from a plush cotton and terrycloth material that feels so soft against your skin.

