16 Pajama Sets to Showcase Your Style and Keep You Comfy

When did you last treat yourself to a fresh pair of pajamas? For many of Us, buying new PJs is an afterthought. When considering a wardrobe upgrade, they typically come in last place behind capsule items or seasonal pieces. Quite frankly, there’s no shame if your nighttime drawer is filled with stretched-out college tees and peeling leggings you purchased at the height of the pandemic!
But that said, now is the perfect time to switch up your pajamas so you’ll fall asleep looking flawless. Trending retailers like Amazon, Revolve and Nordstrom are stocked with some of the cutest PJs on the market. Everything — from eye-catching sets to versatile ensembles — is up for grabs, so read ahead for our 16 top picks!
Pajama Pants Sets
1. Our Absolute Favorite: Want to relax in plush pajamas before heading to bed? These ultra-soft, long-sleeve PJs are roomy and breathable.
2. We Also Love: You’ll have the sweetest dreams when you wear this silky-striped set to bed. It features adjustable cami straps which support the chest area!
3. We Can’t Forget: You can never go wrong with classic PJs! This lightweight cotton pajama set features cute stripes which instantly transport you back to your favorite childhood jammies.
4. Bonus: Are you headed to bed or out to run errands? This rich teal set features the most divine short-sleeve shirt and pants with adjustable straps that can be worn outside the house.
5. Extra: If fall is your favorite season, you’ll want to wear these squirrel-print PJs to bed tonight! The flannel-style button-front shirt and pant set has autumn-approved hints of green and brown.
Pajama Short Sets
6. Love Lace Your jaw will literally drop once you take a peek at yourself in this lacy pajama short set. It’s a whimsical dream!
7. Comfort is Key. If you’re looking for pajamas you’ll want to lounge around in, check out this ribbed knit black short set. It’s roomy and buttery-soft.
8. It’s All in the Details: At first glance, this sultry pajama set is gorgeous, but once you check out the details, you’ll be even more captivated! The side-lace/mesh paneling on the sides of the shorts deserves a chef’s kiss.
9. Lush Satin: Bow down! You’ll go to bed feeling like royalty thanks to these these satin striped pajamas.
Pajama Sets with Prints
10. Cherry Red: You’ll be the star of one of this season’s biggest trends with this cherry-printed pajama set. How sweet!
11. Under the Stars: This one’s for the astrology enthusiasts! This long-sleeve pajama set features the most celestially-cute star print.
12. In Living Color: This checkered print pajama set doesn’t play games! It features irresistible rainbow shades.
13. Breakfast on the Brain: Take your love for pastries to the next level with these delicious croissant-print pajamas. You’ll be stoked to wake up and eat breakfast the next day!
14. Bedtime Bouquets: If you love floral arrangements, you have to see these floral print PJs.
15. Double Take: These super plush PJs feature the cutest line pattern. It’ll have you seeing double!
16. Nothing But Love: You’ll be wrapped up in love thanks to these heart-print pajamas. Is there anything better than that?
