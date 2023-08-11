Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Trying to get beauty sleep in the summer is a nightmare! It’s too darn hot. We’re constantly in a state of sweat, tossing and turning all night long. And even with AC or fans on full blast, we still sometimes overheat with all the humidity! Part of the problem may be our choice of sleepwear — our pajamas tend to be too thick for a breathable bedtime experience. If you’re in a similar boat, then you’ll love these moisture-wicking PJs from Amazon!

Even though this sleep set features a long-sleeve top and pajama pants, it’s surprisingly airy! Ideal for menopausal women or those who run hot, these pajamas provide sweat absorption and temperature regulation so you can stay cool and comfy overnight. Made from high-quality bamboo, known to be softer than silk, this set is buttery soft for the sweetest dreams!

Keep scrolling to learn more about this luxe loungewear!

Get the GYS Bamboo Pajamas Set for just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 10, 2023, but are subject to change.

The GYS Bamboo Pajamas Set is the solution to your sleep struggles. Featuring a scoop-neck top and full-length pants, this lightweight look is roomy yet flattering (just in case you want to impress any bedmates). But most importantly, these pajamas are silky-soft and comfortable! Available in multiple different colors and sizes Small to 4X, this sweat-wicking set appeals to a wide range of shoppers.

We always treat ourselves to new outerwear, activewear, even underwear — but we rarely remember to replenish our sleepwear. Time to throw out your old jammies riddled with holes in favor of a new-and-improved replacement!

This pajama set also makes an amazing gift for a birthday or the holidays. Everyone appreciates cozy clothing! Compare this affordable price to bamboo pajamas from Cozy Earth, which cost over $100 more. You can’t beat this deal!

Say goodbye to hot flashes and night sweats and hello to a good night’s sleep — in style! “These PJs are perfect!” one shopper gushed. “So comfy, loose and temperature controlled to keep me cooler at night.” Treat yourself to a new pair of these luxuriously soft pajamas from Amazon!

