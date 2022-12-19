Get a Good Night’s Sleep With This Portable White Noise Machine — Only $26

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sleep and sound go together like Tina and Amy, Kenan and Kel — dynamic duos that are strong on their own but even better side by side! When we’re attempting to fall asleep, we need the audio conditions to be just right. If you grew up sleeping with a fan, you might still crave that gentle buzz. And if you’re used to the sounds of the country, then crickets chirping in the distance might soothe you to sleep. Whether you’re trying to get some shut-eye at home or away, there’s one device From Amazon that can help: this Yogasleep portable white noise machine.

Featuring six sounds, this white noise machine is the perfect size for travel. Just throw this compact sleep aid into your carry-on when you’re going on a trip so you won’t have to worry about unexpected noises outside your hotel room. If the racket is too loud, this machine will drown out the disturbance. And if it’s eerily too quiet, this device will disrupt the silence with calming sounds that will transport you to your own audible oasis. Add to cart now if you want this gift to arrive in time for Christmas!

Get the Yogasleep Travel Mini Portable White Noise Machine for just $26 at Amazon!

The Yogasleep Travel Mini Portable White Noise Machine is truly a game-changer for a good night’s sleep. I never used to sleep with a white noise machine until my sister introduced me to one — and now I fall asleep much more easily when I’m not at home. White noise essentially smooths out your audible environment so you can have the sweetest dreams. There are six sound options — white noise, brown noise, Dohm sound, gentle surf, stream, and thunderstorm. Now you don’t have to deal with the frustrating commotion of traffic or construction outside your window!

Plus, this rechargeable machine doubles as a night light! The dimmable function features three soft amber light settings, so you can get up in the middle of the night without interrupting your sleep cycles. A sleep solution that fits into the palm of your hands.

Get the Yogasleep Travel Mini Portable White Noise Machine for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

Shoppers give this white noise machine top marks. “Lifesaver!” one customer declared. “I have been looking for this my whole life! It is the perfect small size to use for travel and I cannot sleep in a hotel without a sound machine. I charged it up with the USB and used for two nights all night and it kept the charge. There are multiple sound options and the volume all worked great. Added bonus of the nightlight.” Another reviewer raved, “Perfect travel sound machine. It is as loud as my home machine with a nice tone on the white noise. I also like the optional night light as we were staying in multiple places and it made sleeping in an unfamiliar space better for my kiddos.”

Sleep like a baby with this portable white noise machine!

