Sophia Bush Wears This $13 Sleeping Mask Everywhere: ‘No Light Gets In’

Not being able to sleep is one of the worst feelings in the world, especially when you have a set wake-up time for the next day. You just keep thinking about that early alarm, tossing and turning and covering your head with your blankets. At night, the natural light sneaking through your blinds might be keeping you up, or perhaps a partner watching TV next to you. In the morning, that early sunrise is confusing your body and keeping you from getting that full eight hours you need.

There are numerous different methods you can try if you’re having trouble sleeping, but a pitch-black room is key for many people. Blackout curtains can help, but not with everything, especially if the light is coming from inside the house. That’s why so many turn to a sleeping mask. Finding the perfect pick isn’t easy, but Sophia Bush has high praise for this one!

Get the Dream Essentials Sweet Dreams Comfortable & Contoured Sleep Mask Kit for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

In 2020, Bush spoke to The Strategist about the products she can’t live without. First on the list was this eye mask. “There’s this very cool store in L.A. called OK that’s kind of a one-stop shop for the coolest version of the thing that you’re looking for,” the Drama Queens podcast host explained. “I was in there getting a present for someone, and I saw this eye mask. The woman who works there said, ‘Oh my God, I’m telling you it’s best eye mask in the world.’ She was right. A sleep mask is a necessity for me: I’m very light sensitive, so I either get an amazing sleep or I don’t based on the eye mask that I have. This one is so incredible because it contours tight around your nose. No light gets in. You open your eyes with it on and look around and it’s pitch dark. Your sleep won’t be ruined by your brain realizing that it’s light out. I use this in my house, on the plane when I travel, everywhere.”

Luckily, the exact mask she raved about is available on Amazon too — for just $13 in a kit!

This sleep kit comes with the mask, plus ear plugs and a carry pouch for traveling. The lightweight, washable mask is contoured perfectly so it doesn’t put pressure on the eyes, the concave eye pockets leaving room for eyelashes. It also has a fully-adjustable strap for a customized fit. We know we’ve had to get rid of face masks in the past that were either too tight or too loose on Us, so this is a noteworthy feature!

Whether you’re falling asleep at home, on a plane or even looking for a nice accessory for meditation, this mask is such an amazing, affordable find. It’s on Prime too, so members get free shipping!

