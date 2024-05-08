Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re anything like Us, you enjoy tuning into The Kelly Clarkson Show. There’s no telling which trending topics, viral stars or celebrities will make an appearance on the hour-long show. That said, there are certain things we can always count on Kelly Clarkson to deliver. We can always trust that the singer will perform a jaw-dropping edition of Kellyoke. Even better? In each episode, Clarkson inspires Us to play around with our sense of style with trendy pieces.

During the May 1 episode of the hit show, Clarkson sang a heartfelt cover of Reba McEntire‘s “Till You Love Me,” and we immediately swooned over the spring-inspired shirt she wore. After a quick search online, we found the exact shirt she wore for just $68 at Anthropologie. Want to learn more about the seasonal staple? Scroll ahead for the fashion scoop!

All it takes is one glance and you’ll want to showcase your spring style in the By Anthropologie Mesh-Sleeve Top. The 3/4 sleeve shirt features a dreamy floral motif with bursting shades of blue, orange, red and yellow. It comes in standard women’s sizes XXS to XL and 1X to 3X in plus size.

Get the By Anthropologie Mesh-Sleeve Top for just $68 at Anthropologie!

The shirt is made from a combination of polyester and elastane for a flattering silhouette. The lightweight mesh fabric is see-through, so you may want to wear a bodysuit or a cami underneath it if you don’t want your bra to peek through.

We are obsessed with this shirt because it’s so versatile. You can take a page from Clarkson’s book and style it with high-waist trousers, or rock it with high-waist shorts as pictured. If you’re a fan of rocking vibrant hues, you can wear bottoms that match one of the gleaming shades on the shirt.

There’s nothing like adding new pieces to your wardrobe to celebrate the arrival of a new season. Get ready to look as beautiful as a blossoming spring bouquet with the help of this Kelly Clarkson-approved floral print shirt.

See it: Get the By Anthropologie Mesh-Sleeve Top for just $68 at Anthropologie!