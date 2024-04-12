Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Daytime TV is usually a place where many of Us catch up on the news, tune into fun game shows, and binge-watch reality TV shows. Every time we watch Kelly Clarkson‘s The Kelly Clarkson Show we experience something a little different. The Grammy winner always delivers eye-catching outfits, inspiring Us to recreate them IRL.

From vintage denim jumpsuits to red hot dresses, Clarkson keeps us wondering what glamorous look she will wear next. She wore a dreamy long-sleeve black shirt with sheer lacey details from Open Edit on the Friday, April 5, episode. The chic look is so trendy, and we were about to find the exact shirt for just $55 at Nordstrom!

Open Edit’s Lace Top is a versatile fashion essential for an affordable price! Dreamy floral lace adds a pop of romance to the stretchy top. The sleek mock-neck design and sheer sleeves reinforce just how fab this top is. Unlike most lace shirts, the Clarkson-approved find comes with a built-in cami, much to the delight of Nordstrom shoppers, who have dubbed it the perfect date night shirt.

Clarkson completed her all-black look with flowy wide-leg trousers. The shirt is so versatile that it can be worn with so many other pieces. For a casual look, team it with light or dark denim jeans. It looks great paired with leather pants and you can wear it to work with a pencil skirt. There’s no wrong way to wear it, especially because the built-in cami gives it a more conservative look.

If you’re on the hunt for a sophisticated and sassy top, snag this Clarkson-approved shirt on Nordstrom for just $55!

