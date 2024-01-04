Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Are you ready for the red revolution? We’ve been saying this for months, but red is the trending color of the moment. From sweaters to shoes, this vibrant hue is sweeping the nation with its bold beauty. There’s even the red-nail theory! And according to a study shared by Today, “Men consider women wearing red more attractive and sexually desirable.” (Not that we dress for male attention — just a fascinating fact!)

One celebrity who has been rocking red for decades is Kelly Clarkson. The Grammy winner even has a Christmas album called Wrapped in Red! Just last month, she wore the cutest red maxi dress on an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. But you can sport a similar style all year long, not just during the holidays! This breezy style makes Us want to sip a piña colada on the beach in the spring or summer.

While Clarkson’s dress originally cost over $600, we just found an affordable alternative on sale for only $51!

Get the Pretty Garden Puff Sleeve Smocked Tiered Midi Dress for only $51 (originally $61) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

This Pretty Garden Puff Sleeve Smocked Tiered Midi Dress is giving all the cottage-core, coquette, coastal-chic vibes! We’re suckers for puff sleeves — they’re just so darling and dreamy. And the flowy design is feminine and flattering. Is it possible to be in a bad mood when you’re twirling in a tiered dress? From our experience, the answer is no.

If red isn’t your cup of tea, choose from 38 other options! There are fun florals, geometric patterns, pastels and jewel tones. Team this frock with tights and tall boots while it’s still cold out, and then sub in sandals once the weather warms up.

Channel Clarkson’s on-camera look with this pretty puff-sleeve dress from Amazon!

