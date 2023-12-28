Your account
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The Kansas City Chiefs may have taken a loss during their Christmas Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, December 25, but the event was a huge win for Taylor Swift fans. The Midnights singer wore a festive ensemble riddled with Easter eggs and subtle nods to her romance with her boyfriend Travis Kelce. While her “T” initial earrings and Santa hat with Kelce’s 87 jersey number were a hit with Swifties, many of Us couldn’t get enough of her overall outfit.

The Grammy winner cheered on her boyfriend rocking a red Ralph Lauren cable knit sweater, a Guest in Residence jacket and a plaid miniskirt from Hill House Home. As to be expected, the brand’s $150 Inola Skirt is completely sold out already, but don’t worry. If you want to channel Swift’s game day gear, Amazon has many impressive lookalikes.

Taylor Swift in a suite during the first half of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders on December 25, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images)
Taylor Swift in a suite during the first half of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders on December 25, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images) Getty Images
Get the PUKAVT Plaid Skater Mini Tennis Skirt for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 28, 2023, but are subject to change!

The PUKAVT Mini Tennis Skirt features a soft, stretchy material courtesy of fabrics like rayon and spandex. It’s hand-wash and machine-wash safe, so you don’t have to worry about trips to the dry cleaner after one wear. The flattering skirt is available in 14 shades, including a blue, green and white plaid print that’s seriously spot-on for channeling Swift’s Christmas Day outfit.

Tennis skirts are all the rage right now. While it’s largely due to popularity among A-listers like Swift, these garments are such a staple because they’re incredibly versatile. Shoppers can serve a street-style-approved slay by layering a collared blouse underneath a sweatshirt and wearing it with a tennis skirt and matching sneakers. Fashionistas can elevate this skirt by pairing it with a sweater, just like T-Swift, and rocking tall booties.

$17
Want to get Swift’s preppy-perfect look while the holiday season is still going strong? This affordable option from Amazon is a winner!
According to reports, Swift will be front and center as Kelce’s Chiefs take on the Cincinnati Bengals on New Year’s Eve, and we can’t wait to see what eye-catching look she rocks next. If you want to get the singer’s Christmas Day look, shop the PUKAVT Plaid Skater Mini Tennis Skirt while it’s still in stock!

See it: Get the PUKAVT Plaid Skater Mini Tennis Skirt for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 28, 2023, but are subject to change!

