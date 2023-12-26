Taylor Swift loves to leave easter eggs with her clothing, and the accessories she wore to watch the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, December 25 were no exception.

As she cheered on Travis Kelce from the box, Swift, 34, wore a tiny “T” initial earring on her left earlobe, seemingly a nod to the first initial that she shares with Kelce, 34. Swift also donned a festive Santa hat with the number “87” stitched on the front, which is the number Kelce plays under for the Kansas City Chiefs team.

Accessories aside, Swift opted to wear a form fitting red cable knit sweater and a plaid mini skirt over patterned tights. Before joining her friends and family in the box, Swift kept warm in a cropped black jacket with white shearling detail. She sported her signature winged eyeliner and bright red lipstick for the occasion.

The “You Need to Calm Down” singer wore her hair straightened and pinned up in bejeweled hairpins — Jennifer Behr’s Kristel hairpin set in Berry, to be exact. She also accessorized her blonde locks with a black silk satin bow also from Jennifer Behr.

The hairpin set, which is now sold out on the brand’s website, featured pearls and red, yellow, blue and clear crystals.

Swift has had a busy month (and, let’s face it, a busy year). She stepped out in New York City on December 13 to celebrate her 34th birthday with a large group of friends including Zoë Kravitz, Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid and Sabrina Carpenter.

As usual, Swift’s birthday outfit was full of clues about what fans can expect next from the singer. She wore a black mini dress by Clio Peppiat underneath a black fur jacket. The dress, which features a sequined moon and stars, almost directly mirrors the blue star-adorned romper Swift wore underneath a white fur jacket to the 2022 VMAs after party.

While the blue romper screams “Midnights” (Swift’s latest album, released in October 2022), fans think that the black birthday dress is more reminiscent of her album “Reputation,” the re-recording of which is anticipated to be released in the coming months.

Swift is in the process of re-recording all of her previous albums, a decision she made after her former manager Scooter Braun sold her masters in 2019.