Taylor Swift comforted boyfriend Travis Kelce after the Kansas City Chiefs lost their Christmas Day Game to the Las Vegas Raiders, 20-14.

Swift and Kelce, both 34, were seen walking hand-in-hand down a hallway at Arrowhead Stadium after the Monday, December 25, sporting event. Photojournalist Nick Wagner shared a picture of the pair via Instagram, writing “Merry Swiftmas to all who celebrate” in the caption.

Swift looked festive in a red sweater, black and gray plaid miniskirt, black tights and a black bomber jacket. She also wore a Santa hat with Kelce’s jersey number on it during the game. Kelce, meanwhile, donned a Chiefs letterman jacket over a white cable-knit sweater for his post-game stroll with Swift.

Kelce isn’t the only one who needed some cheering up after the loss. Swift was seen with her arm around Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, after the defeat.

Brittany, 28, held her hands up to her face in disappointed shock as Swift rubbed her shoulder. The duo watched the game together from a box at the Kansas City, Missouri stadium.

Taylor’s parents, Scott Swift and Andrea Swift, also attended the big game and watched the action alongside Travis’ dad, Ed Kelce. Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, was not in attendance as she spent the holiday in Pennsylvania cheering on her oldest son, Jason Kelce, as he faced off against the New York Giants with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles won the matchup, 33-25.

Although the Chiefs weren’t victorious on Monday, Travis and Taylor had a lot to celebrate as they spent their first Christmas together. The couple were first spotted together when the singer showed up to a Chiefs game in September, but their romance began before that.

“By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple,” Taylor said during her Time Person of the Year interview earlier this month. “I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

The Grammy winner added that making her relationship with Travis public means going to see the tight end “do what he loves” without worrying about the attention that comes with it.

“We’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she said. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Earlier this month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Taylor’s relationship with Travis “feels so different” than past romances, and therefore she has no desire to hide it from the world.

“Taylor’s relationship with Travis is like nothing she’s ever experienced before. They got serious fairly quickly and she was proud to show off their relationship from the jump,” the source shared.