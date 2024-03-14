Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Kelly Clarkson is the latest of A-listers to go for blue in a head-to-toe denim look. She joined Sydney Sweeney, who’s worn at least three denim looks in the past month alone, and Kelly Rowland, who was spotted rocking a stunning mermaid-style denim dress recently. But we couldn’t stop thinking about Clarkson’s style, because her version is totally attainable.
Clarkson wore a sleek blue denim long-sleeve dress from Favorite Daughter that featured a pointed collar, chest patch pockets and belt loops at the waist for cinching on the Tuesday, March 5 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. A classic and chic look that we know is destined to be everywhere, we were able to find a stylish lookalike for just $50 — keep reading to get her look for less!
Get the Tanming Distressed Lapel Ripped Denim Dress for just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 14, 2024, but are subject to change.
The Tanming distressed denim dress looks just like Clarkson’s designer version but comes in at just a fifth of the price. Similar to her style, the dress has a midi length, a button-up front, chest pockets and a pointed collar. A bonus to this dress? The buttons extend all the way to the bottom, allowing it to double as both a frock and coat. It also comes with a matching denim belt and loopholes at the waist for cinching, is made of breathable and durable cotton-polyester fabric and is available in sizes XS-XL.
As noted, since the garment can also be worn as a coat, there are endless styling opportunities. You can channel Clarkson with a pair of statement platform heels, a skinny belt and hoop earrings or dress it down with a pair of tennis shoes and minimal jewelry. Then, if you want to wear it as a coat, team it with a cute skirt, blouse and heels — or go full denim by wearing it with a pair of jeans and a T-shirt. The truth? You can’t go wrong!
Get ahead on the trend of the season by shopping this Clarkson-approved aesthetic. You can find it on Amazon for just $50 — a fantastic price for a dress shoppers say is so “fashionable and versatile.”
See it: the Tanming Distressed Lapel Ripped Denim Dress for just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 14, 2024, but are subject to change.
Not what you’re looking for? Check out some of our other favorite fashionable denim dresses below:
- LookbookStore Short Sleeve Button Down Flowy Tiered Babydoll Denim Dress – $49
- Fisoew Long Denim Dress Sleeveless A-Line Maxi Dress with Pockets – $53
- Wrangler Retro Long Sleeve Western Denim Snap Dress – $50
- Sidefeel Smocked Button Down Denim Dress – $46
- Allegra K Button Down V Neck Long Sleeve A-line Denim Dress – $54