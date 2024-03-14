Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Kelly Clarkson is the latest of A-listers to go for blue in a head-to-toe denim look. She joined Sydney Sweeney, who’s worn at least three denim looks in the past month alone, and Kelly Rowland, who was spotted rocking a stunning mermaid-style denim dress recently. But we couldn’t stop thinking about Clarkson’s style, because her version is totally attainable.

Clarkson wore a sleek blue denim long-sleeve dress from Favorite Daughter that featured a pointed collar, chest patch pockets and belt loops at the waist for cinching on the Tuesday, March 5 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. A classic and chic look that we know is destined to be everywhere, we were able to find a stylish lookalike for just $50 — keep reading to get her look for less!

Get the Tanming Distressed Lapel Ripped Denim Dress for just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 14, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: I Used To Hate Denim Dresses, but Now I’m Obsessed With This One If you had asked me a few years ago to wear a denim dress, I absolutely would have balked at the idea. But now that I’ve found the one that works for me, the one that makes me feel like a real country outlaw in, like I’m going to dinner with Shania Twain, I know […]

The Tanming distressed denim dress looks just like Clarkson’s designer version but comes in at just a fifth of the price. Similar to her style, the dress has a midi length, a button-up front, chest pockets and a pointed collar. A bonus to this dress? The buttons extend all the way to the bottom, allowing it to double as both a frock and coat. It also comes with a matching denim belt and loopholes at the waist for cinching, is made of breathable and durable cotton-polyester fabric and is available in sizes XS-XL.

As noted, since the garment can also be worn as a coat, there are endless styling opportunities. You can channel Clarkson with a pair of statement platform heels, a skinny belt and hoop earrings or dress it down with a pair of tennis shoes and minimal jewelry. Then, if you want to wear it as a coat, team it with a cute skirt, blouse and heels — or go full denim by wearing it with a pair of jeans and a T-shirt. The truth? You can’t go wrong!

Related: Reviewers Can’t Stop Clicking ‘Buy Again’ on These Stretchy, Flattering Jeans Does the “perfect” anything exist? According to reviewers, yes! If you’re keeping the early 2000s alive with skinny jeans, we may have just found your perfect match… also known as final rose material. Reviewers consider these skinny jeans a “must buy” and we can understand why! Nobody wants a suffocating pair of jeans. If you […]

Get ahead on the trend of the season by shopping this Clarkson-approved aesthetic. You can find it on Amazon for just $50 — a fantastic price for a dress shoppers say is so “fashionable and versatile.”

See it: the Tanming Distressed Lapel Ripped Denim Dress for just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 14, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Check out some of our other favorite fashionable denim dresses below:

Related: Step Into These Super Cute Shortalls for Less – 35% Off! Shortalls are one of the most slept on outfits, and it shows. Everyone loves a versatile romper or bodysuit, but when it comes to shortalls, they get no love. You’re going to want to live in the pair we found over at Amazon. They’re on sale for a great price, and not only that, but […]