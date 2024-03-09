Step Into These Super Cute Shortalls for Less – 35% Off!

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Shortalls are one of the most slept on outfits, and it shows. Everyone loves a versatile romper or bodysuit, but when it comes to shortalls, they get no love. You’re going to want to live in the pair we found over at Amazon. They’re on sale for a great price, and not only that, but they’re a unique color that’ll look great with whatever top you choose to wear them with.

If you want to give shortalls a try, now’s the best time to do it, as there’s a great pair on sale at Amazon right now that won’t run you a ridiculous amount of money. In fact, they’re on sale right now for a whopping 35% off.

Head on over to Amazon to grab the Anrabess Denim Shortalls in Washed Yellow Green. They’re currently just $28, as they’re 35% off their original price of $43. This is the only pair on sale for this price, but if you ask us, it’s the best-looking out of all the other colors these shortalls come in, and some of the nicest that you can wear with anything. Your options would be a bit more limited with lilac or maroon, right?

Get the Anrabess Denim Shortalls at Amazon for $28! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

These shortalls come with a rolled and cuffed hem, adjustable straps, pockets, and a crossback design. They fit loosely on your bottom for a nice, vintage look, and you can adjust the fit with three vitamins on the waistband. Plus, wear a cute top with the shortalls to keep things super chic as the bib is low enough to wear a graphic tee and everyone will be able to see it.

Don’t miss out on this sale! You won’t find a great pair of shortalls anywhere else for 35% off, so make sure to snag this pair while you can.

