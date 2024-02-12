Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Overalls aren’t just for farmers. If you’ve been living with that misconception most of your life, you’ve been missing out on some seriously stylish outfits. And we’re not talking OshKosh B’gosh or anything of that nature. These modern overalls look nothing like the ones you might have worn growing up or even the ones you’re dressing your kids in these days. They’re more like jumpsuits if we’re being honest, but don’t be scared to say the “dirty” word and call them overalls, since that’s what they are.

If you’re not sure where to start with this incredibly comfortable trend, you’re going to want to check out some of the picks we’ve laid out for you below. There are plenty to choose from at every price point, from sophisticated looks to simpler outfits that you’ll still be super comfortable in. Whether you’re ready for spring or looking to curl up in some comfy overalls to ride out the winter, these picks should be perfect for you to don for the foreseeable future. Shop our favorites below!

17 of the Best and Breeziest Overalls on Amazon

1. Baggy Baddie: Step into this oversized, baggy pair of stretchy fabric overalls and get ready to experience the ultimate comfort — just $36!

2. Spaghetti Strappin’: This baggy jumpsuit has spaghetti straps and all the markings of a great jumpsuit — just $27!

3. The Classic: These denim overalls are the blueprint for the style, and they’ve got a fun nostalgic vibe to them — just $37!

4. Big Bib: These cloth overalls with a wide bib look like the perfect option to wear alongside a cute tank top — just $30!

5. Over-haul: These modern overalls totally transform the style’s regular bib for a much more clean look — just $46!

6. Coming Up Short: Ditch the pants and go out with these glam shortalls for a fun night out — just $28!

7. Wide-Leg Wonder: Breeze along with these wide-leg overalls made from a breezy fabric — just $30!

8. Patchwork Princess: These overalls with funky designs and fabrics are super unique — was $80, now just $29!

9. Really Rugged: These Carhartt overalls are comfy yet perfect for getting hard work done — just $70!

10. Tied Up: These soft and cuddly overalls have a fun drawstring at the waist — just $34!

11. Pink Lady: Step into these overalls crafted from a lightweight linen blend — just $20!

12. Teddy Bear Queen: Snuggle up with these sherpa overalls that feel like wearing a warm blanket — just $72!

13. Pretty in Pink: Go innocent pink and black slacks for a work meeting or wear a skintight mini skirt with this powder pink turtleneck to make a statement — just $17!

14. Corduroy’s Calling: Jump into these corduroy overalls that’ll go with just about anything — just $30!

15. Totally Clueless: Don this fun plaid overall jumper skirt and look just like Cher — just $34!

16. Flying V: These overalls have an attractive V-neck that can look good on anyone — just $46!

17. Go Big or Go Home: You’ll be swimming in style in these large, oversized, hand-painted overalls — just $61!

