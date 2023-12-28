Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Winter fashion is sometimes about functionality versus style. Whether it’s a billowing overcoat, slouchy sweats, cozy boots or, in this case, insulated bib overalls, there are plenty of winter-friendly finds. Insulated bib overalls provide a durable one-piece situation to keep you dry as you enjoy snow days or simply running errands! If this is a garment you’re looking to invest in, we found an excellent option from Arctix on Amazon that’s 55% off right now!

The Arctix women’s insulated bib overalls are a sensible, durable and lightweight winter choice. The item is comprised of 100% polyester and features a ThermaLock fabric shell with 85 grams of ThermaTech insulation to give you protection and comfort against temperatures from -20 degrees to +35 degrees! There’s a heavy-duty zipper closure for extra security and reinforced, sealed seams for defense against wind and rain.

This pair of bib overalls also has adjustable suspender straps for a customized fit. Their’ multi-layer fabric boasts moisture-repelling power to keep you dry during the wettest weather conditions!

If you’re looking to style these overalls, lean into snow-day vibes and pop on your favorite snow boots or Uggs. But if you need a more sporty, on-the-go winter ensemble, team these bib overalls with sneakers for a casual, easy look!

Arctix has thousands of fans who adore their snow gear, but one Amazon reviewer said, “My wife got these snow pants, and she really likes them. The material is comfortable, warm and waterproof. They are perfect for keeping warm on cold winter days or even for playing outside in the snow with your kids. The snow pants have adjustable shoulder straps and a zipper on the front. They are accurate in size, so you should be able to figure out your size easily. If you’re looking for affordable and comfortable snow pants, these are it!”

Another satisfied Amazon reviewer added, “The snow bib is an absolute winter winner! Its perky design not only adds a touch of flair to the slopes but also delivers top-notch functionality. The insulation keeps me cozy, and the waterproofing ensures I stay dry, no matter the conditions. The adjustable features provide a snug fit, making it a comfortable and stylish choice for cold-weather adventures. If you want to hit the snow with confidence and a perky vibe, this bib is a must-have!”

One last savvy shopper noted, “I was skeptical. I have never tried bibs before, but the size guide was a big help. I love that these are not bulky looking and flattering to my figure. They are SUPER comfortable, lightweight, very warm, and pass the squat test. I am also wearing sweatpants underneath, with lots of room for layers. The quality is great and compared to the name brand $200 bibs I was looking at in the store.”

If you want a warm, efficient all-in-one essential this winter, these insulated bib overalls by Arctix may be perfect for you!

See it: Get the Arctix Women’s Essential Insulated Bib Overalls for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 28, 2023, but are subject to change.

Want a warm set of overalls, but not feeling this option? Shop more of our picks below!

