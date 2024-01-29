Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
If you’re a jumpsuit-lover like Kelly Clarkson, her latest vintage-inspired look is going to catapult its way to the top of your mood board.
No stranger to one-piece attire, Clarkson is consistently spotted in various versions of gorgeous jumpsuits — whether she’s on the red carpet at an awards show or as the popular host of her own talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.
However, the look she wore on set last Friday, January 26, particularly stood out to Us. Hailing from Free People, the piece was rendered in vintage, form-flattering denim style which certainly had some flair. If you want to get her retro-chic look while saving some coins in the process, we found an almost exact lookalike on Amazon for just a third of the current cost.
Get the BestGirl One Piece Short Sleeve Jean Jumpsuit for $46 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.
Presenting a fresh approach to ’70s style, the denim jumpsuit is form-fitting and will hug your curves in all of the right ways. You can adjust the garment to your specific taste, as it has a sewn-in belt at the waist for adjustments and a zip-up V-neck in order to customize the neckline. You’ll also find it boasts a collared neck and convenient pockets to place your hands or any essentials!
Allowing you to tailor it to your preferences even further, the jumpsuit comes in several flattering denim washes such as dark blue, light blue and a light washed black. And when we said the outfit brought some flair above, we weren’t just referring to its fun and flattering nature. The jumpsuit literally has flared bell bottoms – groovy, baby!
Made with short sleeves, the jumpsuit can be worn throughout all seasons, but will particularly shine for the spring and fall months. Style it like Clarkson with sleek minimal accessories or dress it up with some heels and statement jewelry. And if you adore the idea of a denim jumpsuit but this one isn’t quite your aesthetic, we’ve gathered up a few other options below with effortlessly chic vibes!
