Any time Kelly Clarkson graces our television screens, we know she’s going to be dressed to impress. For months, she’s been leading the red revolution in fiery ensembles, and now, she’s leveling up — but with a less vibrant hue.

On Thursday, January 11, the singer-turned-talk show host had another jam-packed episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, wearing a LilySilk Solomon Sweater in the shade Natural White. Clarkson’s original sweater costs $139, but we just found an affordable look-alike for just $18!

Get the H2H Turtleneck Sweater for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 22, 2024, but are subject to change.

The H2H Turtleneck Sweater is a buttery-soft top that feels so good on the skin. It’s lightweight and stretchy — but it’s not see-through. Shoppers can snag this budget-friendly top in white, like Clarkson’s, or eight other neutral shades. Best of all? You don’t have to splurge to serve an equally impressive look! You can serve sophisticated and sleek vibes for under $20.

It’s made of silky material that makes it perfect for the days when you need a base layer for a special occasion. When you’re headed into the office, you can style this sweater with your favorite trousers and heels. Do you have dinner plans for Galentine’s Day? Team this top with a cute red miniskirt. You can even wear it with cargo pants or joggers for a laid-back slay.

“I was pleasantly surprised at how soft this sweater is,” one reviewer raved. “It’s one of the softest and most comfortable sweaters [I have] owned. We were not expecting such great quality at this price,” the shopper noted before mentioning that they would “highly recommend.” Another reviewer gushed about how well this top fits and offered styling tips: “The material is so soft and can be dressed up for office or date night or put with leggings or jeans and a vest.”

Ready to serve a Clarkson-inspired look? Snag this mock-neck sweater for only $18.

