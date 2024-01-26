Your account
Channel Regina George’s Fetch Fashion With the Same Top Reneé Rapp Wore in ‘Mean Girls’

Getty Images

Get in loser, we’re going shopping! If there’s one movie we can quote by heart, it’s Mean Girls. Back when the original came out in 2004, queen bee Regina George definitely inspired our sense of style. She was basically an influencer before there were influencers! And now that the Mean Girls movie musical just came out, we have a second chance at recreating Regina George’s fetch fashion — this time, with a Gen Z twist.

When Cady Heron first encounters the Burn Book, Regina (played by Reneé Rapp) is rocking this corset top by Bardot. We’re obsessed with the boned bodice and pastel print! If you want to channel your favorite Plastic, then shop this exact top from Revolve!

Bardot Lena Mesh Corset Top in Wildflower

See It!

Get the Bardot Lena Mesh Corset Top for just $89 at Revolve!

On Wednesdays, we wear pink — but you can break the rules by stunning in this shirt any day of the week! The long-sleeve style will keep you warm in winter, but the breathable mesh fabric also makes this top a spring and summer staple. Featuring zipper closure along the back for easy on-off access and a kerchief hem that flatters your figure, this shirt is fashion-forward and functional.

This corset top will turn all the heads! After all, leading lady Regina George would never settle for basic or boring. And with Valentine’s Day coming up, this pretty-in-pink piece is perfect for date night dinner or a Galentine’s girls night.

 

We saw Regina George wearing this corset mesh top, so we bought this corset mesh top (yes, that’s another Mean Girls reference — we couldn’t resist!). Reviewers are raving about this long-sleeve look! “This top is GORGEOUS and so well made!!” one shopper gushed. “Surprisingly soft.” Another customer called it “wearable art! 💘 I wore with light denim during the day and black leggings at night. The pattern is gorgeous.”

Style this sultry shirt with your favorite pair of high-waisted jeans, preferably in a light to medium wash to balance the pastel colors. You could also slay in black or pink faux leather pants like the model above. Then just add some heels and a shoulder bag to complete the look!

We’ve never been personally victimized by Regina George, but we’ve definitely been influenced by her. If you want to emulate the It girl’s wardrobe, then shop this corset top from the Mean Girls movie at Revolve!

