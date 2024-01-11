Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

Get In Loser, We’re Going Shopping! 21 Best Mean Girls-Inspired Merch Finds That Are So Fetch

By
Mean Girls
Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

In honor of the new Mean Girls movie musical (along with the 20th anniversary of the OG film!), we’re celebrating just like the Plastics would — by going shopping, of course! We rounded up our favorite T-shirts, tumblers and trinkets that commemorate the classic quotes from Mean Girls.

Related: 21 ‘Mean Girls’-Inspired Fashion Finds to Wear to the Movie Theater

You don’t have to “try Sears” — you can score all of these fetch finds at Amazon (bonus: most of these products are less than $25!). Snag these must-haves for a Mean Girls superfan!

Mean Girls Pink Boo You Fetch Quotes Graphic T-Shirt T-Shirt
Mean Girls

Mean Girls Quotes T-Shirt

$23
  • Description
You go, Glen Coco! This graphic tee features all of the most iconic lines from the movie.
See It!
Mean Girls I'm a Cool Mom T-Shirt
Mean Girls

I'm a Cool Mom T-Shirt

$22
  • Description
Amy Poehler’s legendary quote from the original movie, now reimagined by Busy Phillips.
See It!
Mean Girls Women's Burn Book Icons and Movie Quotes Lounge Pajama Pants (X-Large) Pink
INTIMO

Mean Girls Pajama Pants

$27
  • Description
The perfect PJs to wear while watching Mean Girls on movie night!
See It!
Mean Girls We Wear Pink On Wednesdays Graphic T-Shirt
Mean Girls

On Wednesdays We Wear Pink

$22
  • Description
We didn’t make the rules.
See It!
Mean Girls: The Burn Book Ruled Pocket Journal
Insights

The Burn Book Journal

$13
  • Description
We encourage you to fill this journal with positivity, unlike the Burn Book in the movie.
See It!
Mean Girls Watch Your Back Graphic T-Shirt T-Shirt
Mean Girls

Mean Girls T-Shirt

$23
  • Description
We’d rock this Mean Girls tee oversized with leggings!
See It!

Related: Golden Globes Glam! Shop the Best Celebrity Beauty Products Under $50

Mean Girls Get In Loser We're Going Shopping Graphic T-Shirt
Mean Girls

Get In Loser We're Going Shopping T-Shirt

$23
  • Description
Love the graphic on this tee! Retail therapy, anyone?
See It!
Mean Girls You Cant Sit With Us Graphic T-Shirt
Mean Girls

You Can't Sit With Us T-Shirt

$22
  • Description
Don’t worry, you can always sit with Us.
See It!
Mean Girls: She Doesn't Even Go Here Retro T-Shirt
Mean Girls

She Doesn't Even Go Here T-Shirt

$23
  • Description
One of our favorite quotes from Damien in the movie.
See It!
Mean Girls A Little Bit Dramatic T-Shirt
Mean Girls

A Little Bit Dramatic T-Shirt

$23
  • Description
Regina George wore this tee in white in the original film. Perfect for a Halloween costume!
See It!
Dragon Glassware x Mean Girls Burn Book Tumbler, Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Travel Cup, Comes with Lid, Pink & Clear Straws, Keeps Hot Or Cold, Dishwasher Safe, Fits in Cup Holders, 24 oz
Dragon Glassware
You save: 14%

Burn Book Tumbler

$30$35
  • Description
The Plastics definitely carry around a Stanley cup or a Burn Book tumbler.
See It!

Related: Channel Olivia Rodrigo and Grab These Comfy-Cute Converse High-Tops

Mean Girls On Wednesdays We Wear Pink Script Sweatshirt
Mean Girls

On Wednesdays We Wear Pink Sweatshirt

$42
  • Description
‘Tis the season to rock the winter version of the graphic tee!
See It!
Mean Girls Her Hair Is Full Of Secrets Graphic T-Shirt
Mean Girls

Hair Is Full of Secrets T-Shirt

$22
  • Description
We’re wearing this on our next good hair day!
See It!
The Burn Cookbook: An Unofficial Unauthorized Cookbook for Mean Girls Fans
Grand Central Publishing

The Burn Cookbook

$25
  • Description
Co-written by Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett (a.k.a. Aaron Samuels), The Burn Cookbook includes recipes inspired by the movie,
See It!
Mean Girls Sorry That People Are So Jealous Graphic T-Shirt T-Shirt
Mean Girls

Sorry That People Are So Jealous of Me T-Shirt

$23
  • Description
It’s giving Leo.
See It!
Mean Girls Bold Pink Text So Fetch T-Shirt
Mean Girls

So Fetch T-Shirt

$23
  • Description
Gretchen, stop trying to make ‘fetch’ happen!
See It!
Mean Girls You're Like Really Pretty Movie Quote T-Shirt
Mean Girls

You're Like Really Pretty T-Shirt

$23
  • Description
So you agree, you think you’re really pretty?
See It!
Mean Girls Floral Why Are You So Obsessed With Me Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Mean Girls

Why Are You So Obsessed With Me Top

$31
  • Description
Great question.
See It!
Cool Socks, Mean Girls Wear Pink Wednesday, Crew Sock, Funny Vibrant Print
Birsppy

On Wednesdays We Wear Pink Socks

$13
  • Description
The Plastics would approve of these pink socks…especially on a Wednesday!
See It!
Mean Girls Victimized By Regina George Graphic T-Shirt
Mean Girls

Victimized by Regina George T-Shirt

$22
  • Description
Raise your hand…
See It!
Mean Girls The Plastics Pink Script Graphic T-Shirt
Mean Girls

The Plastics T-Shirt

$22
  • Description
This looks like a band tee!
See It!

Related: Shop the Affordable Bag Selena Gomez Wore to the Golden Globes

Beautiful young woman using phone in a downtown café

Deal of the Day

40% Off! Keep Shoes Safe From Snow and Rain With This Water-Repellent Spray View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!