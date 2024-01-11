Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

In honor of the new Mean Girls movie musical (along with the 20th anniversary of the OG film!), we’re celebrating just like the Plastics would — by going shopping, of course! We rounded up our favorite T-shirts, tumblers and trinkets that commemorate the classic quotes from Mean Girls.

You don’t have to “try Sears” — you can score all of these fetch finds at Amazon (bonus: most of these products are less than $25!). Snag these must-haves for a Mean Girls superfan!

Mean Girls Quotes T-Shirt Price: $23 Description You go, Glen Coco! This graphic tee features all of the most iconic lines from the movie. See It!

Mean Girls Pajama Pants Price: $27 Description The perfect PJs to wear while watching Mean Girls on movie night! See It!

The Burn Book Journal Price: $13 Description We encourage you to fill this journal with positivity, unlike the Burn Book in the movie. See It!

A Little Bit Dramatic T-Shirt Price: $23 Description Regina George wore this tee in white in the original film. Perfect for a Halloween costume! See It!

The Burn Cookbook Price: $25 Description Co-written by Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett (a.k.a. Aaron Samuels), The Burn Cookbook includes recipes inspired by the movie, See It!

