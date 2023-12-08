Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Show of hands: How many of you sleep in an old, worn-out T-shirt? Don’t be shy now — you can tell Us!

Okay, that was a lot more than we anticipated. No judgment if that’s how you’re living, but life is too short to go without some seriously comfortable pajamas. If you’re still rocking the free T-shirt your job gave out two years ago during your company picnic, it’s time to get some comfy loungewear which you can feel like a million bucks in. And we’ve got the perfect solution for you.

One of Amazon’s newest bestselling items happens to be an absolutely ravishing set of long-sleeve PJs made from brushed cotton. They’re figure-flattering, colorful and oh-so-soft. Best of all, they come in a veritable rainbow of colors. And you don’t want to miss out on snagging a pair while you still can!

Shoppers are absolutely loving this cute and cozy PJ set, praising its “excellent quality” and “warm, soft, and comfortable” fit. We can’t resist a set of cozy clothes to relax in, especially when they’re held in such high regard by those who already snagged a pair.

Read on to shop this bestselling long-sleeve pajama set!

Get the Aamikast Long-Sleeve Pajama Set for just $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 7, 2023, but are subject to change.

This incredibly soft pajama set is just the thing to help Us get through those long, cold nights. This lightweight-but-cozy set of pajamas hugs your body while remaining loose and comfortable. The top buttons down for a customizable fit, while the pants have a drawstring at the waist to adjust them as necessary. The brushed fabric is so soft to the touch, it’s nearly like wearing a blanket.

It also comes in 19 different colors, so you can snag your favorite or give someone else a set of chic PJs in the hue that complements their skin tone best. Every set gives effortless style at a low price!

One shopper proclaimed they were “obsessed” with these pajamas: “So soft and comfortable. I wore these in the hospital after having my son. Deep pants pockets. Great quality fabric.” Meanwhile, another reviewer wrote: “This set is so adorable and so comfy! Love the material, it’s lightweight and super true to size! Love the look of it and how it feels!”

Drift away to sleep in decadence by shopping these sweet pajamas from Amazon!

