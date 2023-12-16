Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

With the holidays in full swing, everyone around the world — and more closely — across the country, is traveling to get their family and loved ones! From the Uber to checking in luggage and marching through all the pomp and circumstance the airport requires, one aspect — what to wear to the airport — is a constant query we all face! Loungewear sets are efficient go-to options that provide plenty of ease and comfort — and you should try wearing one during your next adventure!

Whether you like cozy sherpa or flowy cotton, we rounded up 17 options that will suit your tastes! Read on to see our picks!

1. Everywhere All At Once: Try Ugg’s pullover and joggers lounge set for a cozy fit — just $98!

2. Sleeveless Notions: Go sleeveless with this three-piece knit lounge set — just $99!

3. Sporty Relaxation: Run to your almost missed flight effortlessly in this hoodie and shorts lounge set — just $198!

4. Fall Out of Bed: Who doesn’t love embroidery? Add some sophistication to your airport attire with this embroidered lounge set — just $120!

5. Closet Staple: This lounge set is functional enough to become your new favorite – just $55!

6. Breeze in the Wind: Give off Boho Chic vibes in this knit set – just $54!

7. ’70s Nostalgia: Channel the ’70s in this two piece lounge set— just $49!

8. Trendy Trousers: This wide-leg lounge set is modern and trendy — just $34!

9. Cool Off: Try this batwing sleeve and shorts lounge set for an option that’ll keep you cool and warm — just $43!

10.Velour Elegance: Feel luxurious in this velour lounge set – just $128!

11. Cropped Versatility: This cropped lounge set is versatile and places an emphasis on comfort— just $140!

12. Pajamas On-The-Go: If you’re into making your pajamas more functional, try this two-piece top and bottoms pajama set — just $36!

13. Cozy Sherpa: This sherpa hooded top and jogger set will keep you warm in the coldest airports and cities — just $32!

14. Turtleneck Realness: Elevate your travel wardrobe with this turtleneck sweater and knit pants lounge set – just $135!

15. Your New Go-To: Try this jogger set for a look you’ll want to wear while traveling or while running errands at home — just $41!

16. Keep It Warm: Stay toasty in this sherpa sweatshirt and pant set – just $65!

17. Easy Essentials: Get this crew neck top with jogger for an easy option – just $40!

