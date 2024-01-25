Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Loungewear doesn’t have to be drab, slouchy and boring. In fact, today’s loungewear designs are some of the most fashionable we’ve ever seen. They bridge the gap between comfort and style, so you can wear them out and about or while chilling at home on your couch. If you’ve been throwing on your high school sweats for the past 10 years, you came to the right place. Upgrade your loungewear collection with these trendy pieces that will keep you cozy through the winter.

1. Snow Day Essential: When I see snow flurries outside, I take that as a sign to whip out my oversized sweatpants. Right now, the Edikted Breanna Wide Leg Sweatpants are my favorite — just $53!

2. Not Just a Base Layer: Thermal underwear… but make it fashion! With fun colors and patterns, Ekouaer long-johns can double as super warm pajamas on frigid nights — just $26!

3. Supremely Soft: Vuori makes some of the butteriest clothing in the game, and this rings true for their sweatshirts, as well as their leggings. Once you slip on the Halo Oversized Hoodie, you’ll never want to take it off until spring rolls around — just $108!

4. Same but Different: If hoodies aren’t your style, Vuori also has a fleece crewneck. Gotta love options — just $108!

5. Closet Staple: For those in-between winter days when heavy sweaters are too much but T-shirts won’t keep you warm enough, try this Kingston Long Sleeve Tee from Reformation — just $58!

6. Elevated Onesie: This isn’t your average onesie. When you’re working from home, wearing this Free People Training Day Jumpsuit will make you feel cool and collected — even if you have to hop on an unexpected Zoom call — just $128!

7. Secret Loungewear: Thanks to the elegant collar, this sweatshirt looks so streamlined, no one will even guess you’re wrapped in comfort — was $65, now just $46!

8. Trusty Fallback: You can never go wrong when lounging in a pair of lululemon leggings — just $98!

9. Your New Favorite Cardigan: This oversized Abercrombie cardigan looks and feels just like a plush spa robe, albeit a tad bit shorter — just $80!

10. You’ll Want to Live in These: Remember gaucho pants from the early 2000s? These flowy pants remind us of that nostalgic style, but the cooler adult version that’s just as comfortable (if not more) — just $45!

11. Ready for a Do Nothing Day: Over 4,000 shoppers rave about how soft and comfortable this relaxed Automet lounge set is — was $50, now just $35

12. Can’t Forget About These! Yes, you absolutely need sleepers for your lounge day (and every day in the winter). Step into cloud-like softness when you purchase these Evshine fuzzy slippers — was $27, now just $10!

13. Wear it Your Way: This three-piece loungewear set from Open Edit comes with flowy pants, a tank top and a button up cardigan. Style it in any way to match your personality — was $99, now just $79!

14. Lounge in Luxury: What’s more luxurious than a velvet loungewear set? The answer is absolutely nothing — just $36!

15. Better Than a Blanket: Big, plush robes are like your own personal blanket. This one from Turquaz is extra long and even has a hood — was $70, now just $45!

16. Goodnight! Pajamas may be the best loungewear of all time. This set from Nordstrom is fashionable enough to wear during the day too — just $75!

17. A little Flair: Flared leggings are trending right now, and we’re predicting they will be some of the biggest loungewear styles of the year. Take this as your sign to buy the incredible Hegaly yoga pants that Amazon shoppers love — just $24!

18. Major Deal: This Softome loungewear set is almost 60% off. Time to stock up — was $46, now just $20!

19. Get Graphic: A little graphic sweatshirt shows off your personal style. We’re currently obsessed with this Beverly Hills design from Golden Hour — just $44!

20. Zip it Up: Not a fan of pullovers? No worries, this zip-up hoodie is just as trendy and cozy – just $35!

