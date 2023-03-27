This Floral Crop Top Is Poised to Be Your New Spring Staple

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

By now, many of Us can recite the classic “florals for spring” quote from The Devil Wears Prada by heart. But that doesn’t mean we stop ourselves from gravitating toward these fabulous prints! Lately, we’re all about adding brighter colors to our wardrobes — and our spring style is begging for a dose of fierce florals.

The latest addition to our must-have list? This gorgeous crop top from AlvaQ, of course. We can already tell it’s bound to be a heavily rotated piece as the temperatures (finally) start to warm up. There are so many ways to incorporate it into your daily duds, so read on for the scoop!

Get the AlvaQ Square Neck Floral Crop Top for $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 24, 2023, but are subject to change.

Simply put, this crop top has a ton of terrific traits going for it. The floral options are all beautiful, and there are a few different types to choose from. Some of the prints feature smaller florals, while others boast a larger motif — so you’re scoring way more than a tried-and-true generic aesthetic. But florals aside, the overall construction of this top is absolutely stunning. It offers up a sweetheart neckline, and the bodice almost appears to be a corset, but it’s naturally far more comfortable to wear. There’s even a stretchy back — so you’re getting a form-fitting look which won’t feel constricting. Goals!

And finally, the lantern sleeves on the top are what sealed the deal for Us! We’re completely obsessed with any shirt or frock which features these sleeves (you may have noticed). You can wear this particular piece for a multitude of occasions, as it’s a breeze to dress up or down. Even though it seems to be a fancier top, team it with staple bottoms like jeans or leggings for a more casual vibe. For more formal affairs, pair it with a cute miniskirt or faux-leather pants for an Instagram-friendly ‘fit! As the spring season progresses, it’s only fair to feel fashionable and functional, and this top is key.

