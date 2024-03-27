Try the Serum That Gets Users ‘Mistaken for 20 Years Younger’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

No matter how diligent you are about your skincare routine, everyone appreciates a little help sometimes – especially when it works wonders like this particular serum does. If you’re looking for a way to supercharge your approach to anti-aging, you’ll find it with this one, which some buyers say sometimes has them mistaken for someone 20 years younger – an awesome compliment, if we say so ourselves.

The Perricone MD High Potency Face Firming Serum is $99 at Amazon, and it may be a bit pricier than some standard serums, but that’s for a good reason. This powerful anti-wrinkle treatment has the highest potency out of all of Perricone MD’s products, including alpha lipoic acid to help smooth out skin and reduce the visible effects of aging. It can also reduce the look of large pores while tackling the visible wrinkles you may have or see forming on your face.

The brand advertises it as so potent, you might feel a bit of tingling after you apply it to your skin. You just massage on to your face after cleansing both morning and night, then wait until it’s absorbed and add your favorite moisturizer. It works so well, some customers boasts that after using the Perricone MD brand for 8 years, they get mistaken for someone “20 years younger.”

Get the Perricone MD High Potency Face Firming Serum at Amazon for $99!

This is a great addition to skincare regimens that need a major ingredient like retinol or one of its similar brethren to get into your skin and start working its magic quickly. You’ll see it start working quickly, but you’ll have to keep applying it to make sure the results last. But if you’re committed to the regimen, you can start seeing real results.

