Combat Dryness With These Top-Rated Korean Skincare Staples

The cold wind and dry air do nothing to enhance our skin quality. In fact, this treacherous combo sucks out the moisture we so desperately need. That is why I’d like to share some of my absolute favorite Korean beauty skincare brands which focus on natural organic ingredients to slow down the aging process. These fabulous finds will also create a barrier for your skin and enhance the softness of your complexion for a more youthful appearance. Sound too good to be true? It’s not — so read on!

Best Overall: Savor Beauty was created for women — by women. They have been my go-to for all skincare products, because their offerings boast organic ingredients which deliver results. Most recently, they created a splurge-worthy product that brightens and hydrates my skin day and night called the Pore-Perfecting Pumpkin Face Cream with AHA+ and PHA. It enhances elasticity (who doesn’t want that?), accelerates cellular renewal and reduces fine lines. In short, it’s bottled magic with a rich, creamy texture that can go under your makeup and doesn’t feel greasy using quality ingredients without adding fillers.

Top Rated: Sulwhasoo has amazing skincare products backed by science and ginseng, their go-to ingredient in just about everything they create. I highly suggest trying their Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Cream, which helps firm up the skin and leave a smooth, silky finish. They, too, can be quite expensive but have created different sizes for entry-level trials.

Overnight Cream: Another brand to consider is Glow Recipe, a more affordable approach to skincare and equally effective. They can infuse moisture back into your skin with their Plum Plump Refillable Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer. Customers have found it to leave their skin “lightweight” and “plump,” giving them “extreme hydration” in the process.

Lip Hydration Mask: Our lips need special attention in the winter, and this Lip Sleeping Mask Intense Hydration with Vitamin C created by Laneige is just the thing to whip them back to their summer shape. It comes in a variety of flavors, like vanilla and gummy bear, and has customers raving. One shopper said, “It smells amazing and gives a very glossy finish but hydrating and smooth.”

Body Cream: Don’t forget to hydrate your entire body, because your face isn’t the only one taking a hit this winter. The best way to avoid this is with Sioris’ All Your Love Body Cream. It has vitamins and immune-building properties to keep your skin super soft. One customer noticed her legs “feeling much softer” and “being easier to shave” because of the smoothness it provided.

