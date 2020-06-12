The Best Designer Swimwear From Amazon’s Online Shop That Gives Back

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A partnership between Vogue and Amazon Fashion? It’s actually a match made in heaven — and all for an incredible cause! The iconic publication and e-commerce giant have teamed up with the CFDA to create an online boutique, Common Threads, that helps support independent designers who have been deeply impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are so many stunning pieces to shop — everything from summer dresses, to shoes, accessories and more. But with summer just around the corner, we have our eyes firmly planted on swimwear! Check out five beautiful bikinis and one-piece suits that you can get your hands on now below. They are selling out fast, so order them while you still can!

This Deep V One-Piece

This is the ultimate sultry swimsuit! The V-neckline dips super low, and it ties around your neck in a halter style so you can show off your back too.

Get the Morgan Lane ‘Skylar’ One-Piece Swimsuit with free shipping for prices starting at $128, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 12, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Flattering One-Piece

Are you ready to look stunning? The cutouts on this adorable one-piece are strategically placed to enhance your figure. Your waist will look incredible in this suit, and the colors are seriously eye-catching too!

Get the Morgan Lane ‘Jeysa’ One-Piece Swimsuit (originally $238) on sale with free shipping for $167, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 12, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Classic Bikini Set

Simplicity at its finest! This cute triangle top is perfect for tanning, and you can get the matching bottoms or mix it up with a different color.

Get the Morgan Lane ‘Jourdan’ Bikini, Low Medium Coverage with free shipping for prices starting at $35, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 12, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Retro Cutout One-Piece

The nostalgic vibes are real with this chic one-piece! The cutouts can make you feel like an ’80s goddess, and we’re absolutely obsessed.

Get the Morgan Lane ‘Maggie’ One Piece Swimsuit with free shipping for $268, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 12, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Floral Bikini Set

The bright green color on this bikini set is sure to be a knockout at any beach you step out to this summer!

Get the Morgan Lane ‘Demi’ Bikini Set in Green Floral Print (originally $108) on sale for $76, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 12, 2020, but are subject to change.

