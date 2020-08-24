Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

CBD is officially that ingredient. It went from questionable and mysterious to a mainstay in most home medicine cabinets in practically an instant. People (and businesses) often fear the unfamiliar at first, but science and results don’t lie. CBD is not a drug and it’s certainly not psychoactive. So, what is it? A serious savior for people dealing with a huge variety of issues: anxiety, acne, aches, chronic pain, chapped lips, depression, arthritis, eczema, multiple sclerosis and even cancer. The list goes on!

There are so many different kinds of CBD, but we want to concentrate on the topicals: the balms, creams, lotions, etc. You’ll find countless types out there, from low-strength products with 10 mg to high-strength alternatives with 1,000 mg or more. You’ll also find some made with broad-spectrum CBD and some with full-spectrum, including all of the phytochemicals from the Cannabis sativa plant. No matter what you’re looking for, we want to help you find the best product for you. That’s why we’ve rounded up some of the best of the best of all kinds below!

Best CBD product for muscle pain: Mission Farms Relieve CBD Joint and Muscle Gel

Looking for that icy-hot sensation plus all of the soothing, calming, anti-inflammatory benefits of CBD? This full-spectrum muscle gel claims to “turn your ‘Ouch!’ into ‘Ahhhhh'” by decreasing sensitivity while naturally increasing the availability of anandamide, a.k.a. serving up a blissful feeling without affecting your mind at all. For any fitness enthusiasts looking for relief, this is practically made for you.

Get the Relieve CBD Joint and Muscle Gel starting at just $39 at Mission Farms!

Best CBD product for acne: KULCBD Exfoliating Cleanser

This cruelty-free facial cleanser contains full-spectrum CBD and zero sulfates. It’s great for acne-prone and sensitive skin, claiming to exfoliate ever so gently with apricot seed, diving deep into pores to unclog them without wreaking havoc on your skin’s moisture barrier. It also contains probiotics and antioxidants that may further protect and brighten skin! If you’re fed up with the results of your current regimen, an exfoliating cleanser containing CBD may be the answer.

Get the Exfoliating Cleanser (originally $60) for just $45 at KULCBD!

Best 1,000 mg+ CBD product: CBDistillery Relief Stick

Some people need extra-strength CBD to feel an effect in general, while some injuries or areas might need that extra kick every so often. Whatever your reason is, if you need 1,000 mg or more, we’d have to recommend this portable, easy-to-use stick. It has broad-spectrum CBD plus menthol, designed to offer quick relief wherever you are! This also makes an excellent gift, so stock up now and save them for the holiday season.

Get the Relief Stick (originally $90) for just $75 at CBDistillery!

Best CBD product for anxiety: Apothecanna Calming CBD Oil Rollerball

It’s important to talk to your doctor for help with anxiety, but we love the idea of having this antibacterial CBD rollerball on us whenever we need to take a moment and breathe. Along with CBD, this soothing formula contains lavender, chamomile and frankincense “to promote balance and tranquility.” Simply roll over your pulse points and relax!

Get the Apothecanna Calming CBD Oil Rollerball for just $18 at Nordstrom!

Best CBD product for dry skin: +PlusCBD CBD Lotion

You’re not only getting 200 mg of CBD here, but also argan, safflower, marula, bergamot and shea butter to keep your skin moisturized, protected, hydrated and happy. Grab it in either a zesty grapefruit scent or a relaxing lavender scent — or grab both. One more morning, one for night!

Get the CBD Lotion (originally $40) for just $30 at +PlusCBD!

