These 7 Stylish Bathing Suits Are Must-Haves for Summer

Summer is still a couple of months away, but there’s no harm in getting excited. Our favorite way to prepare for warmer weather is by picking up some new clothes and envisioning our outfits!

This year, we’re pulling out all the stops — especially in the swimwear department. Whether you’re planning on heading to the beach or simply relaxing by the pool, we found some amazing suits from Boohoo that will guarantee you strut your stuff and soak up the sunshine. Best of all, the retailer is offering 60% off everything at the moment — so stock up!

This Embroidered One-Piece

The tiny touches of floral embroidery on this one-piece suit look glamorous, and we adore the contrast of the full-coverage front with the lower back! This suit could also totally double as a bodysuit — just throw on some high-waisted jeans.

Get the Kamalame Embroidered Low Back Swimsuit (originally $44) on sale for just $18 at Boohoo!

This Mesh Panel Bikini Set

This is such a classy bikini set. The touches of mesh are beyond trendy, and we can actually picture this suit being worn on the French Riviera. Instagram goals!

Get the Mesh Detail Triangle Bikini (originally $30) on sale for just $12 at Boohoo!

This High-Waisted Bandeau Bikini Set

High-waisted bottoms are incredibly flattering, especially when they’re teamed with a simple bandeau top like the one that’s included in this set! You truly can’t go wrong with leopard print — we’re obsessed!

Get the Leopard High Waist High Cut Bikini (originally $36) on sale for just $14 at Boohoo!

This One-Shoulder High Cut One-Piece

This is definitely a statement-making suit. Between the colors, chain print and the one-shoulder strap, it’s bold and beautiful!

Get the Chain Print One Shoulder Swimsuit (originally $36) on sale for just $14 at Boohoo!

This Push-Up Floral Bikini Set

Tropical florals are always welcome in the summertime, and this bikini set can give your bust a little lift for a sultry look.

Get the Tropical Floral Moulded Push Up Triangle Bikini (originally $32) on sale for just $13 at Boohoo!

This Butterfly Tie-Dye One-Piece

The tie-dye trend will undoubtedly continue into the summer, and this one-piece takes the print to a new level! The butterflies that are seamlessly sprinkled throughout the design are a fresh take on the fashion fad.

Get the Butterfly Tie Dye Notch Front Swimsuit (originally $36) on sale for just $14 at Boohoo!

This Two-Pack Bikini Set

If you’re a fan of staple bikinis, this two-pack is a must-have for the beach. These bikinis are the absolute best for tanning, so you can wear one if you’re focused on sunbathing — and then break out one of the more stylish options once your tan is ready!

Get the 2 Pack Triangle Bikini (originally $30) on sale for just $12 at Boohoo!

