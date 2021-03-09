Recreate Jennifer Lopez’s White-Hot, $180 Swimsuit Style for Just $26

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Buying new swimwear can be a tricky experience. It’s always more stressful than looking for a new basic tee or bra. Swimsuits can be so much fun, but they’re also revealing, so finding one that makes you feel confident and look like a total star is a must. We won’t settle for anything less. That doesn’t mean spending hundreds of dollars though!

Swimwear prices tend to vary wildly, but a high price tag doesn’t necessarily mean you’re going to get the look you want. It also doesn’t mean that you can’t get the look you want for less. For example, Jennifer Lopez recently posted a practically awe-inspiring photo on her Instagram in a white Heart of Sun one-piece, but when we looked it up to add it to our own cart, we saw it was $180. That’s where Amazon came into play!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Get the Lilosy Sexy Self-Tie One-Piece Swimsuit for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

The white version of this $26 swimsuit we found is practically a dead ringer for J. Lo’s. Remember, even if your size is sold out and not shipping out for a week or so, you can still buy it now and have all summer to wear it. This is why it’s good to start swimsuit shopping early!

Like Lopez’s, this swimsuit has a plunging neckline, high-cut leg openings and a cheeky bottom, along with a tie around the waist. You can, however, wear it all sorts of different ways. The Amazon photos feature all kinds of styles you can try. Knot the tie around the front or back or even bringing it up to the neckline. You can also cross the shoulder straps over your head to create a keyhole opening, or pull them both to one side for a one-shoulder look!

Get the Lilosy Sexy Self-Tie One-Piece Swimsuit for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

We love this swimsuit because it’s so much more than a basic one-piece, but it still has that stretchy comfort. It’s revealing without revealing it all, and its versatility is unmatched. It comes in other colors and designs too, but white is always a great choice — especially if you’re going to pair it with a patterned sarong or colorful cover-up!

Remember that if you want to channel J. Lo completely, you can throw your hair up into a high bun and grab some golden hoops to complete the look. You can always go for beachy waves in your hair too!

Get the Lilosy Sexy Self-Tie One-Piece Swimsuit for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more one-piece swimsuits here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!